Update No. 2: Suspect in assault, theft cases apprehended after more than a week on the run

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Suspect in assault, theft cases apprehended after more than a week on the run

GEORGIA, Vermont (Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023) — Early this afternoon, troopers with the Vermont State Police and game wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife apprehended 52-year-old Eric Edson following a foot chase through the woods in the town of Georgia.

The arrest occurred after troopers and wardens, responding to a tip, saw Edson at about 1 p.m. in a kayak on the Lamoille River. Edson landed the kayak, which is believed to have been stolen, on the northern riverbank near Vermont Route 104A. He then fled from law enforcement on foot, jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore near Georgia Mountain Road. Troopers and wardens arrested him at that time.

Edson requested a medical evaluation, and fire and rescue crews were called to the scene.

Members of the Milton Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provided support on scene when Edson was taken into custody. The Colchester and Essex police departments also dispatched resources to assist.

Details remain unknown on when Edson will appear in court and what charges he will face. The Vermont State Police will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.

The state police thanks law enforcement agencies throughout Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille counties for their assistance during the search for Edson, and members of the public for providing tips and cooperation.

***Update No. 1, 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is releasing photos of Eric Edson from surveillance footage showing him on Goose Pond Road in Fairfax on Wednesday.

One image shows him approaching the door of a residence. The second shows him operating a stolen dump truck. Edson subsequently abandoned the truck, which the state police have located and seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police continue to ask anyone who sees Edson to call 911 or the VSP barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111 or in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

***Initial news release, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating reports that Eric Edson, 52, the suspect in an armed robbery and pursuit last week in Burlington, was seen in the Cambridge and Fairfax areas today.

He is the suspect in several thefts, including of multiple vehicles, that took place in those locations. He was most recently seen operating a full-size John Deere tractor in the Fairfax area, but his means of transportation at this point is unknown. As of 3:45 p.m., troopers have increased their presence in Fairfax while investigating these reports.

Police advise people in the area to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles.

The state police requests that anyone with information about Edson’s whereabouts or who experienced a theft in that general area today call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People also can leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide further updates as this investigation continues.

- 30 -