Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce releases final report

9/5/2023 8:53:02 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce released its final report summarizing 17 recommendations concerning the state’s top-priority wildlife issues. The report details the processes, methodology and logic the Taskforce used to develop its recommendations.

“I commend and thank the members of the Taskforce for a job well done. Few issues are more complicated and controversial than the management of Wyoming’s wildlife. Everyone has an interest and everyone has an opinion,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “The Taskforce did not shy away from license allocations, resident vs. nonresident issues and bonus points. Its recommendations are a result of public input and meaningful deliberation. The final report carries weight and is important for game managers, members of the legislature and sportspersons to read and consider.”

Members of the Taskforce represented a cross-section of Wyoming’s citizens and were jointly appointed by the Governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the Senate, the president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“On behalf of the Taskforce, I am proud to see the final report released to document the work of this dedicated effort,” said Josh Coursey, co-chair of the Taskforce. “This labor was held in the highest regard by the members, and I believe this document will be a valuable tool for wildlife managers, servants within the legislative body and the public for years to come. The overview of the issues the Taskforce wrestled with are complex and warrant continued engagement by all."

The group met for 18 months to study issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. All meetings were open to the public and allowed for significant public input and comment. The group's goal was to present conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and Governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources. All recommendations were forwarded to the appropriate decision-making body and several have already been acted upon. The Taskforce contained no rule-making authority.

To read the report, visit the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce’s website.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -