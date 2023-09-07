Smart City Expo Miami 2023: Innovators, Visionaries, and Leaders Converge to Shape the Future of Sustainable Living
This year’s Smart City Expo Miami promises to provide an enlightening and stimulating experience for the attendees.
We have award-winning speakers from technology, architecture, and academic sectors from the US, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, Taiwan, India, Israel, and other countries to deliver their insights,”MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Smart City Expo Miami - Building Sustainable Communities promises to provide an enlightening and stimulating experience for the attendees. The Expo will bring together the brightest minds in the smart city sector under one roof with the goal of connecting people and driving innovation.
— Bernardo Scheinkman
The event will start with opening notes from Bernardo Scheinkman, founder and CEO of Smart Cities Americas. Bernardo is a highly regarded voice in the smart city industry, leading the charge toward smarter cities that prioritize sustainability.
The voices of academics and mayors will bring diverse perspectives about smart cities and prove to be insightful for organizations and companies involved in the sector.
Kicking off with keynote speeches
This year, we will have two exciting keynote speakers: Dr. Jonathan Reichental, the founder & CEO of Human Future, from Silicon Valley, CA, and Paul Doherty, President & CEO of the Digit Group, from Memphis, Tennessee.
Dr. Reichental will speak about the much-relevant topic: “Data Is The Secret Ingredient For Smart City Success.” Cities and governments have abundant data that can help make them smarter. But they often fail to use it effectively. Dr. Reichental’s speech will talk about the importance of data for smarter cities and how organizations and governments can best utilize and manage it.
Right after Dr. Reichental, an exciting session about “Reimagining the Urban Experience” by Paul Doherty. His talk will be a stimulating discussion about disrupting existing paradigms, transforming traditional processes, and building on a model of abundance.
Diving into smart city spotlights
Soon after the keynote addresses, the Smart City Expo Miami team prepared an exquisite set of solo talks and discussions from significant voices in the industry.
“The idea behind these talks is that we want our expo to be more than a meet-and-greet between the companies, the experts, and the public servants in the smart city sector. Rather, we want our audience to be inspired and we want them to leave with actionable insights,” says Bernardo Scheinkman, the CEO of Smart City Americas.
First, we will have the keynote of Raimundo Rodulfo, the CIO of the City of Coral Gables, who has promised an in-depth conversation about their collaborative approach to smart city technology. He will cover their recent collaborative studies in fields such as AI, ML, IoT, high-performance computing, and others.
Following that, the Expo will host a question-storming session by Sandra Baer, the CEO of Personal Cities. The goal of the question-storming session is to generate questions about smart cities, the technology behind them, the design concerns, and others and offer new perspectives.
This year’s Smart City Expo Miami is also bringing in renowned meteorologist and author Bonnie Schneider for a discussion about “Integrating Weather and Wellness into Urban Planning”. Her talk on the role of weather data and climate change in designing smart cities — filled with global case studies — is guaranteed to be insightful for all the attendees.
Smart Cities Americas has put in considerable effort to bring in great speakers for the event. “We always ensure that we have a diverse set of voices at the Expo. This time we have speakers from technology, architecture, and academic sectors from the US, Portugal, Switzerland, India, Israel, and other countries to deliver their insights,” Bernardo commented.
Another guest in the spotlight will be Ebru Ozer, Principal, LandscapeDE, and professor at Florida International University, who will give her keynote on the role of playgrounds in urban landscaping titled: “Nurturing Nature Explorers: Embracing Nature in Playground Design”.
Then Janica Wiklander, CEO of Henning Larsen Architects, will talk about their latest project, the Stockholm Woody City, the largest urban wooden construction project in the world.
Andy Boenau will screen his documentary “Infrastructure is Crumbling Our Minds & Bodies,” where he will discuss how infrastructure planned around automobiles is contributing to mental and physical problems for residents.
Biayna Bogosian, Architect and Professor of Architectural Technology at Florida International University will discuss the importance of educating citizens about sustainable development, improving environmental literacy, and fostering a sense of shared responsibility.
Caroline Lewis, the founder & senior advisor at the CLEO Institute will talk about how to shape our future with creative and action-oriented pathways and combat climate change.
This year’s Smart City Expo will also play host to the team behind Taipei Smart City. We’ll have an exciting discussion with Chen-Yu Lee, the director, and a collaborative conversation with Philip Wang, the Senior Global Advisor for Taipei Computer Association.
In another insightful session, Inna Braverman, the founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power talking about the challenges and insights into the pioneering technology.
Building Forward Better- If It's Not Accessible, It's Not Smart by Marcie Roth, CEO, World Institute on Disability
Reclaiming “city” in the “smart city”: How India is reDesigning the approach to smart urban development by Naman Sharma, Bloomberg Harvard Summer Fellow
A Data-Driven Hybrid Shoreline Infrastructure by Sara Pezeshk, professor at Florida International University
A House for Everyone: Architect as Facilitator by Elisa Silva, director at Enlace Foundation, Caracas, Venezuela
Where do you see the beauty? By Martina Frattura, the head of The Beauty Movement, Lisbon, Portugal
Turning Industrial Digital Twins into Urban Social MetaCities/Citiverses by Jose Antonio Ondiviela, Industry Advisor Western Europe, Microsoft
Panel discussions
The first panel discussion will be on the topic “Toward Net Zero Impact” with the panelists from Florida International University: Marilys Nepomechie, Distinguished Professor and Associate Dean, Biayna Bogosian, Assistant Professor, Architectural Technology School of Architecture, Sara Pezeshk, Post Doctoral Fellow School of Architecture, and Thomas Spiegelhalter, Full Professor of Architecture, at College of Architecture.
The second panel discussion will be about “Enhancing Smart Cities with User-Friendly AI ChatBots” by Sara Rushnek, Professor of Business Technology at the University of Miami Business School, Avi Rushnek, and Denise Mendez, Microsoft.
“Smart City Expo Miami always strived to bring sustainability and accessibility as core aspects of smart cities. And we’re continuing the tradition this year as well.“ says Bernardo.
Bernardo Scheinkman
Smart Cities Americas
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram