Public Comment Opportunity for Draft Air Quality Rule Changes

As part of the implementation requirements for Executive Order 10 (EO10), the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public comment period from September 6 – September 28, 2023, for proposed rule changes to the air quality chapters. The proposals are published in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin (IAB) and are available at legis.iowa.gov/law/administrativeRules/bulletinSupplementListings. The documents are also posted on the DNR’s Administrative Rules website at iowadnr.gov/about-dnr/about-dnr/administrative-rules.

The public may provide written comments on the documents for each air quality chapter of the Iowa Administrative Code (567 IAC Chapters 20-35). Additionally, a virtual public hearing on the draft changes will be held on Thursday, September 28, from 9:00 – 11:00 am. To participate in the hearing, please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88684560978?pwd=bW9CT0FsWGI0MFFKc1p6c3NYd3FPdz09.

Written comments may be sent to Christine Paulson by email to Christine.Paulson@dnr.iowa.gov, or by mail to the Iowa DNR, Attn: Christine Paulson, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. All public comments must be received no later than 4:30 pm on September 28.

For questions, please contact Christine Paulson at the email provided above or by phone at 515-725-9510.

