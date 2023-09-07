DSS Announces New Laurens County Director

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services would like to announce Dr. Shebby Neely Aiken as the new Laurens County DSS Director. Dr. Aiken began her role on Thursday, August 17th.

She began her career in social services in 1985 with the Laurens County DSS office. She also worked with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and with Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth from Ohio. Dr. Aiken has worked in various capacities as an economic services worker, child protective services worker, adoptions specialist, clinical director, and administrative divisional director.

In addition to her role as a social worker, she has served as a social work professor in higher education for more than 20 years in Virginia at Norfolk State University, Arkansas at Arkansas State University, in South Carolina with Winthrop University, South Carolina State University, and Presbyterian College.

She is a published author of various topics of social work training and field experiences for future social workers. Dr. Aiken has taught numerous courses in social work practice, policy, child welfare, spirituality in social work practice, sociology, social problems, human behavior in the social environment, and gerontology. Dr. Aiken has dedicated her career to various aspects of child welfare, developing the next generation of social workers and providing direct services to marginalized populations.

“I am elated and very thankful to return to Laurens County to continue the important work of applying the DSS mission of service to Laurens County families by promoting the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and vulnerable adults and helping individuals achieve stability and services to strengthen families,” said Dr. Aiken.

“Our staff, community partners, and providers embody the spirit of unity and cohesiveness to achieve the common goal of helping each other and providing stability during challenging times.”

Prior to her current role at DSS, she returned to her hometown of Laurens, SC where she served as the Director of the Jacobs Scholars Program at Presbyterian College. Dr. Aiken created this inaugural program to assist foster care and homeless students to achieve a college degree. This program is the first of its kind in South Carolina.

Dr. Aiken received her B.S. degree from Winthrop University and her master’s in social work and her PhD from the University of South Carolina.

