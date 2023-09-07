Skye’s the Limit Foundation Receives Grants from Arizona Commission on the Arts and Maricopa County
Funding to support trauma-related services and arts programming for Valley youth
Our trauma-informed programming provides a safe space for youth to express themselves.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skye’s the Limit Foundation is excited to announce they have been awarded two grants to further their mission of preventing trauma-related loss by substance overdose and suicide.
Skye’s the Limit Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving youth and their families, has been named a grant recipient from the Arizona Commission on the Arts as well as Maricopa County Department of Public Health. Both grants will further core programming throughout the Valley.
“We are so grateful for the support and investment in our work,” said Keiko Ratcliffe, Founder and President of Skye’s the Limit Foundation. “Our trauma-informed programming provides a safe space for youth to express themselves and this funding will help us advance our mission of preventing trauma-related loss by substance abuse overdose and suicide.”
As a recipient of Arizona Commission on the Arts FY2024 grant funding will support Skye’s the Limit Foundation’s art programming for youth throughout the Valley. Review panels for the Arizona Commission on the Arts were led by Governor-appointed Commissioners and are composed of diverse community leaders, volunteer experts, educators and arts practitioners from rural, urban and suburban areas throughout Arizona.
In a similarly rigorous process, Maricopa County awarded 12 local organizations as part of their $2 million investment in combating the opioid epidemic. Opioid deaths and overdoses continue to rise throughout Maricopa County with a large proportion impacting youth ages 15-24.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4 shared in the Maricopa County press release: “Sadly, this epidemic impacts more and more families every day. With this investment, we will support those agencies working on the front lines, helping residents find the resources they need while also supporting agencies working to prevent our youth from ever starting down the road of addiction.”
To learn more about Skye’s the Limit Foundation and their work visit https://skyesthelimit.org/.
ABOUT SKYE’S THE LIMIT FOUNDATION
Skye’s the Limit Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization working to build a trauma-informed community that supports and empowers those impacted by trauma. Founded in the light of the trauma-related overdose of 19-year-old Skye, Skye’s the Limit works to prevent loss by substance overdose and suicide empowering youth, families and communities through advocacy, trauma education, peer support, art, and wilderness therapy.
