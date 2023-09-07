Submit Release
Working with the Treasury

3. Speak the Treasury’s language

When going into meetings with the Treasury, and especially when asking for additional funding, it can help to think about your policies in terms that will appeal to the officials you are dealing with. Think about how what you want to achieve will deliver ‘value for money’ and ‘long-term savings’ – Treasury favourites – or contribute to equally prized ‘growth’. This will make it more likely that you get what you want from the meeting.

"What the Treasury looked for from a spending minister [was] someone who takes their concerns seriously, is seeking value for money, is wanting to ensure that things are sustainable, is trying to spend money now in a way that’s going to reduce spending pressures down the line."

David Gauke, Financial secretary to the Treasury (2014–16)

4. Pick your battles

The Treasury will be likely to express an opinion on your decisions, and much of your departmental spending will require its approval. This can be frustrating for ministers who want more control over their own budgets – but you have a limited amount of political capital, so use it wisely. Don’t debate every decision, but be prepared to stand up for your department at crucial points – particularly around budgets and spending reviews, where the overall shape of your departmental budget will be decided.

