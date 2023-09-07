Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,031 in the last 365 days.

Becoming a minister: Part 6

In the final episode of this six-part series, we talk about parliament. Because all ministers are also members of parliament, either in the House of Commons or the Lords, and they all have to juggle their ministerial and parliamentary responsibilities. 

So how do ministers find a balance between those demands, as well as finding time for their constituents in their busy diaries? How do they navigate parliamentary questions, select committee appearances and managing legislation? And how good is the civil service at supporting ministers in parliament? 

We hear why ministers must prioritise parliament, and being political; what their day-to-day life in parliament is like; and what the one thing you should never, ever do in parliament is… 

For more information on how the IfG can support new ministers, check out the IfG Academy or get in touch with us via ifgacademy@instituteforgovernment.org.uk.

You just read:

Becoming a minister: Part 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more