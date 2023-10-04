Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown Offers High-Quality Braces for Only $3,995

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Allentown.

Braces from Exeter Orthodontics include x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is proud to announce its commitment to providing affordable braces in Allentown for a single all-inclusive price of $3,995. This price encompasses x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and even repairs, ensuring that residents of Allentown have access to top-tier orthodontic care at an affordable and accessible price.

For both teens and adults, traditional braces have been a trusted method for decades, offering benefits such as improved oral health, prevention of dental issues, and of course, a radiant smile.

Dr. Kanchi Shah, orthodontist in Allentown, commented, "At Exeter Orthodontics, we believe everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of. Our comprehensive package ensures that our patients receive the best care without any hidden costs. We're here to make orthodontic care accessible and affordable."

For those seeking a more discreet option, Exeter Orthodontics also offers Invisalign in Allentown. These clear, removable aligners are not only virtually invisible but also offer the flexibility to eat, drink, and brush as usual, making them a popular choice for many.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in the Lehigh Valley, Schedule a free consultation with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/allentown-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice has offered area patients braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign aligners. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

