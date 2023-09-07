New Memoir Takes Readers on One Man's Journey with Golf

'A Wonderful Journey in the Game of Golf' cover Author Stuart Miller The personal story publisher.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Books Press LLC is proud to announce our latest memoir, A Wonderful Journey in the Game of Golf by Stuart Miller. In 1975, when he was 16 years old, Stuart Miller’s parents decided to move their family from Stuart’s childhood roots to retire in Phoenix, Arizona, home of golf company PING. Being at the right place at the right time helped Stuart get a job with PING at their factory in 1978, but it was his hard work and determination that helped him seize this opportunity. Stuart worked for PING when it was in its infancy, experiencing firsthand its unbelievable growth that made it a leader in the golf industry. In the first part of this memoir, Stuart shares his experiences of helping to build this fledgling company, including many highlights like meeting company founder, Karsten Solheim, on several occasions.

Nothing lasts forever, and after 28 years at PING that culminated in his position as sales representative, Stuart was let go in 2009. The second part of this memoir shows how Stuart’s personal drive and fortitude allowed him to “rise from the ashes” after this setback and assert himself as a successful independent rep selling more than one company’s products.

Miller talks about his his excitement and goals for his memoir, "Writing A Wonderful Journey in the Game of Golf is without a doubt the greatest single accomplishment of my life. I want to inspire people through my book, so I’m donating 10% of the proceeds to junior golf. I hope you all enjoy my book."

Jim Jeffers, Director of Golf at Hiland Golf Club in the greater Albany, NY area, gives his take on Miller and the memoir, “Stuart will always be a true to the bone, aggressive yet flexible, forthright and competent sales and marketing genius. Above all else, Stuart has perfected the lost art of listening. Perhaps we could all take a page from this book and learn to listen. You may be surprised by how much you learn.”

Stuart Miller is an independent golf sales representative who works in New England. After graduating from Arizona State University, he worked at the golf manufacturer PING for many years, eventually becoming a sales rep. After leaving PING, he set up his own successful golf sales operation. A Wonderful Journey In the Game of Golf is his first book.

For more information, visit here. Buy now on Amazon.