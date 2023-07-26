New Novel Presents a Take on the Journalism World

Libra cover photo Author Jill Newman The personal story publisher.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The author Jill Newman didn’t work for Vogue, but she was on staff at Harper’s Bazaar, Mademoiselle, Seventeen, Modern Bride and a slew of other flossy publications, and like the heroine of Libra, she skewers everyone she comes across who ever did her wrong. Well, not exactly. For this novel, it’s full of names and would-be names that Jill’s met along the way, and thanks to some kind of “surreal” confluence of events, the heroine does in fact get even with anyone who so much as looks at her crosswise. As a die-hard Libra (whence the book’s title), she’s a fervent believer in truth, justice, and everyone getting theirs, and she can’t thank her lucky stars enough—that is, until the day she finds out the wrongdoer is someone she loves more than anyone else in the universe, and like all the other unlucky predecessors, that person is about to pay. How does the heroine extricate herself from what looks like a seemingly impossible situation? Only the reader will know for sure.

Jill Newman has worked on staff as a writer at Women’s Wear Daily, Seventeen, Family Circle, Woman’s Day, Good Housekeeping, and Modern Bride and as an editor or copy editor at Mademoiselle, Harper’s Bazaar, The Saturday Evening Post, Golden Books, Disney, and Penguin Random House. She makes her home in New York City, where, unlike the luckless Truman Capote, she hopes she still has a few friends left.

