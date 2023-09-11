Advanced Biofuels Canada website now in French, English
Resources on advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels now available in both of Canada’s official languages
This translation reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all Canadians have access to information about clean fuels.”VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is pleased to announce the launch of the French language translation of its official website, a significant step forward in its commitment to promoting renewable and clean fuels in Canada in both official languages.
ABFC’s website serves as a comprehensive informational hub, offering unique resources for stakeholders interested in advanced biofuels, complementing ABFC's ongoing efforts to upgrade online resources.
Users of the website will find an array of in-depth resources, including:
1. Technical Content: Comprehensive guides covering different types of advanced biofuels.
2. Fuels Dashboard: The map-based Canadian Transportation Fuels Dashboard covers an array of federal and provincial fuel usage data, clean fuel consumption, policies, regulations, and government initiatives.
3. Industry Updates: The latest news and developments in the advanced biofuels sector, keeping stakeholders informed about advancements in the field.
4. Interactive Tools: Calculators and interactive charts for estimating avoided GHG emissions, cost-effectiveness, and taxation policy impact on biofuels.
5. Membership: A snapshot of ABFC’s current members — industry leaders in advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels production, distribution, and technology innovation
6. Events and Webinars: Watch past ABFC webinars.
“We are excited to extend the reach of our mission to expand advanced biofuels market access for sustainable low carbon intensity fuels in Canada by offering our website's valuable resources in French,” said Ian Thomson, ABFC’s President. “This translation reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all Canadians have access to information about clean fuels. Notably, the Government of Quebec’s recent and progressive Low-Carbon-Intensity Fuel Regulation brings an important fuel market into focus for more Canadians. We can now provide valuable resources and information to a broader audience including Francophone industry professionals and policymakers.’
Advanced Biofuels Canada’s updated website is now live at www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in the commercial production of these functional, scalable fuels, with over 34 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators, who are actively developing new clean liquid fuel production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
