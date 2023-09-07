2024 London Spirits Competition Is Now Open For Submission

London Competitions London Spirits Competition Winners London Spirits Competitions Logo

Brands looking to enter into the 7th annual London Spirits Competition are encouraged to submit now.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands looking to enter the 7th annual London Spirits Competition are encouraged to submit now and get product feedback from the leading trade buyers of the world.

The London Spirits Competition reviews brands in the same way that consumers do: by what they taste like; what the bottle or design looks like; and how much it costs. Any drinks competition relies on two things: the quality of the products that are entered; and the respect of the expertise of the judges tasked with picking out the winners. The London Spirits Competition has focused on both as each year it builds its reputation around the world amongst the leading distillers, brand owners and drinks distributors.

The London Spirits Competition has been created exclusively by the Beverage Trade Network, a global drinks event and publishing group dedicated to helping drinks producers and brand owners get closer to the buyers, distributors, and retailers that can bring their products to market.

“It’s a perfect way to meet people in the industry and to discover what the main emerging trends are. It’s also great to see what’s not released yet.” There are three reasons why top spirits buyers, and leading drinks figures like Oliver Eardley, bartender at the Savoy Hotel, want to take part in judging the London Spirits Competition.

The judging for the competition is broken down into three key areas: Quality; Value; and Packaging and design. A score is given by judges for each criteria which together creates the London Spirits Competition score on which the medal awarded is given.

The London Spirits Competition prides itself on having award-winning buyers, bartenders and some of the most influential people working in the UK spirits industry. Individuals are tasked every day with deciding which products and brands are going to go on back bars and on to drinks lists on some of the most influential venues and bars in the world.

The 2024 London Spirits Competition is now open for submissions and brands looking to enter into the competition are encouraged to enter into the competition now.