Cross-Strait Youth Innovation Competition Showcases Success of OT Trade's Parkour Team

"Even the most outstanding individuals need strong support, and they need a team that treats each other sincerely, helps and cooperates with each other."
— Ho tsen chueh
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 30th, 2023, the call for entries for the Cross-Strait Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition officially began. This competition aims to provide a platform for innovative and entrepreneurial exchange for youth from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, offering more opportunities and creating greater space for Taiwanese youth to develop in mainland China. It also seeks to build a stage for fulfilling dreams and provide new dynamics for deepening cross-strait integration and constructing a new development pattern.

Ho-Tsen Chueh, the CEO of OT Trade International Limited, organized an FRMP Monkey Parkour team, whose members include the founder, Serg Abramenkov, who holds a Level 3 Parkour coaching certificate and is one of the world's top parkour coaches. There is also Lu Chia-Ling, the Marketing Director, who is dedicated to promoting the parkour club and participated in this competition, achieving an excellent third prize.

On August 25th, the team members attended the award ceremony.

OT Trade International Limited is committed to international trade, technology exchange and transfer, precise resource integration management, project teams, and problem-solving. As a startup team, CEO Ho-Tsen Chueh said, "Even the most outstanding individuals need strong support, and they need a team that treats each other sincerely, helps and cooperates with each other. You can trust them completely, and they will support you all the way."

In the future, the FRMP Monkey Parkour team will continue to share the safe and exciting sport of parkour with the public through parkour clubs.

