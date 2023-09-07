Nanjing Forestry University's academician is collaborating on technology integration with the Saudi Maramer Group
Motivation for work varies greatly among individuals. When I face confusion, stagnation, and the trials of adversity, it is work that provides an immediate source of brightness and hope!”KAOHSIUNG, COUNTY, TAIWAN, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To better serve Jiangsu's "going global" and "inviting in" initiatives for science and technology, on the afternoon of June 13th, the Jiangsu Provincial International Science and Technology Exchange and Cooperation Center led representatives from the Saudi Maramer Group to visit the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Nanjing Forestry University to explore technological cooperation.
During this visit, they specifically met with Professor, Ph.D. supervisor, Nanjing Forestry University's academician, Dr. Zhou Jianbin. Academician Zhou has been engaged in teaching, research, and industrialization of biomass energy and carbon materials for over 30 years. He has supervised more than 40 master's and doctoral students, published over 100 academic papers, authored 5 monographs and textbooks, led and participated in more than 20 national and provincial-level research projects, obtained more than 30 national invention patents, and achieved recognition from provincial and ministerial authorities for 12 achievements. He has also won numerous awards, including the National Science and Technology Progress First Prize, the National Science and Technology Progress Second Prize, the Jiangsu Province Science and Technology Progress First Prize, the Zhejiang Province Science and Technology Progress First Prize, and the National Forestry Bureau Liangxi Forestry Science and Technology Progress First Prize.
Academician Zhou's work involves biomass gasification for power generation, combined with the co-production of activated charcoal, charcoal-based fertilizers, and liquid fertilizers. The waste heat from the power generators is used to produce hot water for use in bathrooms and hotels in Chengde's Pingquan City, replacing small coal-fired boilers. After the waste heat is cooled in heat recovery boilers, the exhaust gases are introduced into vegetable greenhouses. This process serves to provide greenhouse heating, supplement carbon dioxide, and enhance photosynthesis in plants.
This approach has achieved energy efficiency, emission reduction, and environmental benefits, establishing a green development model for regional clean energy supply and rural greenhouse heating in China.
Ho tsen chueh as Saudi Maramer Group representative said:'Motivation for work varies greatly among individuals. When I face confusion, stagnation, and the trials of adversity, it is work that provides an immediate source of brightness and hope!'
During the subsequent discussion, both parties delved into the creation of recycling and reuse value from plant waste and discussed in-depth research on promoting the health and increased productivity of plants and crops under the environmental, soil, and climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia. Academician Zhou provided a detailed explanation of his technology for multi-output production of agricultural and forestry biomass thermoelectric char fertilizers. The representatives from Saudi Maramer Group, led by Ho tsen chueh, expressed strong interest in this project and a keen desire for cooperation.
