Global Plant-Based Feed Enzymes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plant-Based Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plant-based feed enzymes market size is predicted to reach $2.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.
The growth in the plant-based feed enzymes market is due to a large livestock population. North America region is expected to hold the largest plant-based feed enzymes market share. Major players in the plant-based feed enzymes market include Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Associated British Foods Plc, DuPont, DSM, Novozymes, Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.
Plant-Based Feed Enzymes Market Segments
• By Type: Phytase, Protease, Carbohydrase
• By Form: Liquid, Dry
• By Livestock: Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic animals, Pets, Horses
• By Geography: The global plant-based feed enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Plant-based feed enzymes refer to enzymes that are derived from plant sources and are used as feed additives in animal nutrition. These enzymes offer various nutritional advantages and appear to solely benefit the animal by aiding in the breakdown of specific feed ingredients, including phytates, glucans, and proteins that the animal may have trouble digesting.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Plant-Based Feed Enzymes Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
