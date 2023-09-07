VTF Partners with MDEC to Inspire Young Creatives in the Metaverse through Digital Ninja Programme
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), a leading Metaverse and Immersive Technologies development company, proudly announces its successful collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for the Digital Ninja Programme. The Digital Ninja Programme, organised by MDEC, aims to nurture and enhance the digital creativity and innovation skills of young talents between the ages of 11 to 16 years old.
As a pioneer in creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse, VTF took the initiative to design a course focused on the metaverse for the program's participants. The course featured practical exercises and theoretical knowledge to provide a comprehensive understanding of the metaverse. Leveraging their No-Code Metaverse development platform, Mitoworld.io, VTF simplified the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses, aligning with the program's objectives of bringing everyone into the metaverse.
"We are delighted with the success of the MDEC Digital Ninja Programme and proud to have played a role in this initiative," said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier. "At VTF, we strongly believe in the power of education and are committed to empowering the next generation of digital creators. By aligning our efforts with the Ministry of Education's (MoE) Digital Education Policy, we aim to enhance students' proficiency in digital technology and support the development of digital content and competency among educators."
The programme content covered a wide range of topics, including Metaverse and Web 3.0, Game Development, Immersive Content for Augmented Reality Games, Entrepreneurship, Effective Communication Skills, and Project Management. This comprehensive curriculum provided the young participants with essential skills for a future driven by digital technology.
Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC said, “MDEC is thrilled to collaborate with VTF on the Digital Ninja Programme, a significant step towards fostering the digital creativity and innovation skills of our young talents. This programme under MDEC #mydigitalmaker initiative not only equips them with the necessary skills but also aligns perfectly with the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative, and our vision of establishing Malaysia as the Digital Hub of ASEAN. By nurturing these skills, we are laying a strong foundation for our nation's future in the rapidly evolving digital economy. Through this collaboration, we are confident in bringing Malaysia to the forefront of digital innovation and creativity.”
With VTF's involvement in the Digital Ninja Programme and its commitment to advancing education in the metaverse, the company reinforces its position as a forward-thinking industry leader in the virtual technology space.
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
About MDEC
Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, was established in 1996 to lead Malaysia’s digital economy. Beginning with the implementation of the MSC Malaysia initiative, we have since then catalysed digital transformation and growth all over the nation. By offering greater incentives and governance for growth and re-investment, we aspire to bolster Malaysia’s status as the digital hub of ASEAN, opening new doors and driving shared prosperity for all Malaysians.
Gabriella Bong
Virtualtech Frontier
+60 16-886 0611
gabriella.bong@virtualtechfrontier.com