Ibanera Announces Its Upgraded Crypto Widget, PORTL, Paving the Way for Seamless Crypto Purchases

The upgraded widget seamlessly integrates with merchants' platforms, enabling credit card based crypto purchases.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ibanera, a leading fintech in the digital economy, is excited to introduce its newly enhanced Crypto Widget called PORTL, a groundbreaking solution set to simplify blockchain-based currency acquiring purchases for both Web3 businesses and consumers. PORTL provides turnkey integration and deployment with merchants' platforms, offering a quick and user friendly experience to purchase digital assets using credit cards.PORTL represents a significant leap forward in the world of defi. It serves as an accessible gateway for merchants, empowering them to expand their payment on-ramping and cater to the ever-growing demand for cryptocurrency transactions.Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, commented, "PORTL provides an opportunity for Web3 technology to drive improvements in consumer payments and cross-border transactions. We’re committed to expand cryptocurrency services into payment acquiring and work on innovative projects to help scale the Web3 transition."Ibanera reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the fintech industry, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses and consumers with Web3 driven programmable payments.About Ibanera:Ibanera is a global digital banking platform, specializing in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with Finclusive to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera is positioned as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com