Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,951 in the last 365 days.

Ibanera Announces Its Upgraded Crypto Widget, PORTL, Paving the Way for Seamless Crypto Purchases

The upgraded widget seamlessly integrates with merchants' platforms, enabling credit card based crypto purchases.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibanera, a leading fintech in the digital economy, is excited to introduce its newly enhanced Crypto Widget called PORTL, a groundbreaking solution set to simplify blockchain-based currency acquiring purchases for both Web3 businesses and consumers. PORTL provides turnkey integration and deployment with merchants' platforms, offering a quick and user friendly experience to purchase digital assets using credit cards.

PORTL represents a significant leap forward in the world of defi. It serves as an accessible gateway for merchants, empowering them to expand their payment on-ramping and cater to the ever-growing demand for cryptocurrency transactions.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, commented, "PORTL provides an opportunity for Web3 technology to drive improvements in consumer payments and cross-border transactions. We’re committed to expand cryptocurrency services into payment acquiring and work on innovative projects to help scale the Web3 transition."

Ibanera reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the fintech industry, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses and consumers with Web3 driven programmable payments.

About Ibanera:
Ibanera is a global digital banking platform, specializing in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with Finclusive to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera is positioned as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com

Sharon Usquiano
Ibanera
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ibanera Announces Its Upgraded Crypto Widget, PORTL, Paving the Way for Seamless Crypto Purchases

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more