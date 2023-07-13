Ibanera’s Enhanced Tokenization Engine and Tech Stack Enables Web3 & NFT Payments
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibanera, a leading digital banking and payments company, announced its enhanced platform servicing Web3 and NFT projects with compliant payments enablement.
With the addition of tokenization and custody services, Ibanera’s platform can support any blockchain focused business. Ibanera’s technology stack provides businesses the tools to accept Visa and MasterCard as well as ApplePay and GooglePay for secure payments for NFT assets.
Ibanera's tokenization engine and tech stack are built on robust security protocols, ensuring the integrity of transactions, and protecting users' digital assets. The platform is designed to be highly scalable, accommodating the ever-growing demand for Web3 and NFT payments.
“We’re thrilled to be able to support Web3 companies and NFT projects with scalable embedded compliance and payment tools,” said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “Via our robust AML protocols, banking, custody infrastructure, and embedded payments, Ibanera is well positioned to lead the digital economy community and support Web3 and NFT innovators.”
About Ibanera:
Ibanera is a global digital banking platform, specializing in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, merchant services and blockchain applications. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with Finclusive for innovative Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe, LATAM, and Singapore, Ibanera is positioned as a competitive digital banking leader with an expanding and significant global footprint. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com.
