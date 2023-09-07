Female Filmmaker Duo Premiere Science Fiction Film "Homologies" at DC Shorts Film Festival
In the not too distant future, a couple who have paid to genetically enhance their children begin to have serious regrets.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Homologies," a gripping short film that explores the dark side of our current parental arms race through the lens of genetic modification, will premiere at the 20th Anniversary edition of DC Shorts Film Festival this month. The talented female filmmaker duo, screenwriter Tatiana Blackington James and director Bryerly Long, both DC natives, are excited to return to their origins for the world premiere.
“DC is my hometown. My first job was as an usher at the old Biograph Theater. I moved to L.A. for screenwriting but am so happy to première in the town where I grew up” said Blackington.
The 2022 Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards-winning script "Homologies" depicts a family dealing with the unintended consequences of genetically modifying their children.
“Many science fiction films are told from a male perspective,” notes Long. “We wanted to personalize this genre with our own experiences as women of different ages by focusing on a new technology that has terrifying potential.”
“Homologies” was shot in Spain, featuring an international cast, including Timothy Cordukes and Marta Rubio as the parents, both of whom also appear in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”. Academy-Award-Winner Andrew Carlberg (“Skin”) joined as Executive Producer.
“Homologies” is one of several sci-fi shorts playing in “The Worlds Beyond” section, on Friday, September 22, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC, and is in consideration for both Outstanding Local Film and Outstanding Genre Short. The awards will be announced on the final day of the festival, which runs from September 20-24. “Homologies” has also been selected to the Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival and Topaz Film Festival by Women in Film, Dallas, which take place in October.
For more information about "Homologies" and the DC Shorts Film Festival, please visit homologiesshortfilm.com and dcshorts.filmbot.com/2023.
About Writer/Producer Tatiana Blackington James
Tatiana Blackington James writes about the intersection of the personal and the political, with a particular fondness for spy stories. She has written screenplays on Mata Hari for Universal Pictures, Albert Einstein for HBO, and the award-winning films, THE NARROWS, and HOMOLOGIES. She recently adapted the novel, An Unexpected Guest, for British director John Strickland, and is developing a limited series on the writer, Anaïs Nin, with French director François Velle.
Tatiana is proud to serve on the Los Angeles Committee for Human Rights Watch and on the Advisory Board of the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at USC.
About Director/Producer Bryerly Long
Fluent in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and English, Bryerly Long is a filmmaker with a global perspective. She graduated with highest honors from the University of Oxford, where she served as a Committee Member in the prestigious Oxford University Dramatic Society.
Bryerly Long began her career as an actress in Japan. She starred in commercials, TV, theater and in several films by the Cannes-awarded director Koji FUKADA and became the first actor in the world to act opposite a real android robot on stage and in the feature film “Sayonara” (2015).
Long made her film directing debut with “Tokyo Dreamers, a little violence”, which premiered at New Filmmakers Los Angeles in 2020. She studied Screenwriting and Producing at UCLA on a full scholarship. In 2022, she completed her Masters in Directing at ESCAC (Barcelona).
About Executive Producer Andrew Carlberg
Named by Variety as one of “Hollywoodʼs New Leaders,” Carlberg is an Academy Award and Emmy Award winning film, television, new media, Broadway, and Los Angeles stage producer. Andrew’s extensive credits include, but aren’t limited to, ABC’s Castle, DirecTV’s Full Circle, Broadway’s Romeo and Juliet and Side Show, the Neil LaBute penned feature films Some Girl(s) and Dirty Weekend, actress Jennifer Morrison’s feature directorial debut Sun Dogs (Netflix 2018), and the 2018 and 2021 Official Sundance Selection the Blazing World (short and feature).
Notably, Carlberg was the producer of Skin, which won the 2019 Academy Award for Live Action Short Film.
Recent credits include the romantic comedy Sister of the Groom and the HBOMax drama The Fallout, which premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, and won the Grand Jury and Audience Award. Other recent features include Peace in the Valley (2022 Tribeca Film Festival premiere) and Mutt (2023 Sundance Film Festival and 2023 Berlinale International Film Festival).
Carlberg is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with Shakespeare studies at Oxford University, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America, an alum of Film Independent’s Fast Track Producing Fellowship and New York’s Independent Filmmaker Project, and an event producer for the I Have a Dream Foundation - Los Angeles and the National Breast Cancer Coalition.
Press Contact
Mike Mena: 310-913-0625
mike@ileanainternational.com
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here