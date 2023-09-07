Figurehead Brewing Kicks Off Founder Friday Entrepreneurship Event Series at Albers School of Business and Economics
Join us for Founder Friday with Figurehead Brewing Company on 10/6/23, 4-6 p.m., at Seattle University.
Magnolia brewery to share values-led business principles, state of craft brewing industry in WA state, at Albers Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center event.
Our goal is to brew quality, local, independent beer and use it to enrich the lives of our customers, employees, and community, along with a mission to create connections with, and between, customers.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle's Figurehead Brewing Company will be the featured speaker at the first Founder Friday of the season organized by Seattle University's Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Friday, October 6th, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Seattle University's Stuart T. Rolfe Community Room. Interested attendees can register on the event registration page.
Figurehead Brewing co-founders Bob Monroe and Jesse Warner met in their MBA leadership class at the Albers School of Business and Economics. Almost 15 years later, they’re still using the values-led business principles they learned in class to expand their business.
Monroe grew up in rural, central Illinois, and attended Southern Illinois University, receiving a degree in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. He relocated to Seattle in 2004 for a job at Boeing where he worked for almost 15 years. Warner is from Spokane and earned undergraduate degrees in Economics and Finance from Linfield University. He was also drawn to Seattle by Boeing where he still works to pay the bills and fund entrepreneurial passions.
During Monroe's final year at Seattle University, he entered the Harriet Stephenson Business Plan Competition with a plan for a brewery and earned third place. He convinced Warner to join him and his other business partner, Jesse Duncan, and the business plan became a reality in 2016 with the opening of Figurehead Brewing Company.
The number of breweries in Seattle has increased 50% over the last decade, according to the Washington Beer Blog. But today one brewery is closing for every new one that opens. In a crowded and competitive market like Seattle breweries, Figurehead is bucking the trend and opening a second taphouse location on Stone Way this fall. Their secret to expansion? Sticking to the same core values they developed when they opened in 2016. Every business decision they make prioritizes their mission to build community.
About Figurehead Brewing Company
Figurehead’s goal is to brew quality, local, independent beer and use it to enrich the lives of its customers, employees, and community, along with a mission to create connections with, and between, customers. It just celebrated its seventh anniversary with big plans during year eight. Currently under construction is Figurehead’s second location on Stone Way in Fremont. The Stone Way location will feature a taproom with a diverse offering of beverages, an outdoor patio, and a commercial kitchen with food provided by Midnite Ramen and Ooshiba Yakitori and Sushi. The anticipated opening date for Stone Way is early 2024. More information about the brewery can be found at figureheadbrewingcompany.com.
About Founder Friday
Founder Friday is a recurring event organized by Seattle University's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC). Every quarter, the IEC invites Seattle University alumni founders to a fireside chat where they share their entrepreneurial journeys with students, fellow alumni, faculty, and external audiences. The event is free and open to the public.
About Seattle University's Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (IEC)
The IEC is an active business gymnasium that accelerates “fit for the future” Seattle University students so they can apply entrepreneurship theory and innovation to solve real-life problems, launch new ventures that reflect their core values, interests, and talents, and advance the common good through social entrepreneurship and business innovation. Seattle University students have access to a core Innovation & Entrepreneurship curriculum that includes an undergraduate minor and graduate certificate, as well as integrated experiential learning, within the Albers School of Business and Economics.
