The Sound & Lighting Hire Company Supplies Indoor LED Video Wall to High-Profile Corporate Event at Mercedes-Benz World
Surrey's Sound & Light Hire Co. chosen to provide LED video wall for Mercedes-Benz World event. Known for top AV solutions, they're set for a busy 2023.WEYBRIGDE, SURREY, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sound & Light Hire Company, a Surrey-based event production firm, has been chosen to supply a state-of-the-art LED video wall for a prominent corporate event taking place at Mercedes-Benz World near Weybridge.
The company, which has a stellar reputation across London for providing top-class event production solutions to corporate events and conferences, has been approached to handle all aspects of the technical event requirements, including but not limited to sound, lighting, and staging.
The dinner and dancing format will feature several high-profile speakers and a charity auction before concluding with live music. The event will be attended by over 300 guests, including VIPs, business leaders, and local dignitaries.
The Sound & Light Hire Company Chosen to Deliver Another High-Profile Corporate Event
This corporate event marks another high-profile occasion for The Sound & Light Hire Company and follows on from their recent involvement in a charity event for The Prince's Trust.
Known across the industry for supplying high-quality audio visual equipment, The Sound & Light Hire Company is trusted by high-profile clients to deliver their events, with this corporate event being no exception.
Regarding the specific installation for this occasion, the focal point will be the 68-square-metre LED screen comprising dozens of 2.9mm pixel pitch LED panels. This cutting-edge LED video wall display will provide a stunning backdrop for the presentations while delivering exceptional image quality for the pre-recorded content displayed between speakers.
It will rest at the rear of a bespoke stage set designed and constructed by the in-house team at the Sound & Lighting Hire Company. It will feature a stage height of half a metre, side steps with rail, and custom event branding along the front of the stage. The structure will be complemented with two “mini” PA wings, which will house different banners displaying the logos of the event sponsors.
The sound system will feature a complete PA system installation, including speakers, stage monitors, subwoofers, wireless microphones, receivers, amps, and a digital mixing desk. Meanwhile, the lighting ensemble will boast truss-mounted moving heads, uplighting, and various LED disco lighting fixtures. The visual effects will be capped with monogram lighting of the event host’s logo (beamed onto the venue’s ceiling) and flame machines placed strategically in front of the stage.
Surrey-Based Events Company Continues its Busy Summer with Extensive List of Corporate Bookings
This event marks just one of a number of corporate bookings that the Surrey-based events company has secured this over the summer & up coming winter.
The firm's busy schedule will see them supply AV installations and other technical equipment at a minimum of one corporate event per week for the remainder of 2023. For an events company that also offers private event hire solutions, wedding event production, and outdoor stage hire to festivals, there’s no doubt the team will have their work cut out for them.
“We’ve recently expanded our team in the AV hire department just to cope with demand,” said a spokesperson. “Our recent investments into LED video wall technology has made us one the leading LED screen providers in the country, never mind the London and Surrey region. Consequently, we've hired more staff and invested in more supplementary equipment, putting us in a position to offer our clients a complete turnkey solution, from concept to completion.”
That ability to provide all technical event requirements under one roof has proved crucial in the company’s recent growth and expansion. With event organisers able to source everything they need from a single firm rather than dealing with multiple suppliers, it's clear to see why the one-stop-shop model has proved so popular.
“We’ve always provided comprehensive event solutions for our clients, ” says Paul Donoghue, Director and Co-Founder. “But as the market changed post-COVID, we saw an opportunity to enhance our AV offering, particularly with the rise of hybrid conferences and corporate events. Now, with our array of cutting-edge LED screen solutions and our existing AV capabilities, we can ensure our clients' events have real impact, regardless of their format.”
The Sound & Light Hire Company Thrilled to be Hired for Such a Prestigious Event Venue, Further Bolstering Local Ties
Another strategy the company has recently employed to secure further growth has been to partner with events venues closer to home. Mercedes-Benz World, based at the world-famous Brooklands racing track, is just a stone’s throw from the company’s Guildford base. While the company has enjoyed much success in London, the leadership team have decided to focus on securing preferred supplier status at several local events venues to cement their regional presence.
“Mercedes-Benz World represents just one of many local event venues that we have been appointed at,” says Donoghue.
“We’ve worked hard to position ourselves as the preferred supplier at a number of local venues, and we're now seeing the benefits of this. We are now the go-to supplier for many Heathrow-based conference centers, and we also supply several local hotel venues positioned in Guildford and Woking with LED screen & large TV's.”
As The Sound & Light Hire Company continues to bolster its local presence and expand its clientele, the firm demonstrates its ability to successfully adapt to changing market demands while maintaining high-quality services.
With their innovative LED video wall hire options and comprehensive event solutions, the company has solidified its reputation as a trusted and reliable event production partner for both high-profile corporate clients and smaller, community-based events.
With their upcoming involvement in the prestigious Mercedes-Benz World event and a busy winter season ahead, The Sound & Light Hire Company stands poised for further growth and success. Their commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences and their strategic focus on building strong relationships within the local event industry ensures a bright future for this Surrey-based event production powerhouse.
David Homes
Audio Visual News London
email us here
The Sound & Light Hire Company