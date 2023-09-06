PSD NEWS RELEASE – Missing Hale Nani Furlough Inmate Mark Kahalewai Arrested and Returned to HCCC.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOPALEKANA LEHULEHU
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sept. 6, 2023
MISSING HALE NANI FURLOUGH INMATE TURNS HIMSELF IN TO HAWAI‘I POLICE
HILO – The Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) received confirmation that missing Hale Nani work furlough inmate Mark Kahalewai turned himself in to Hawai‘i County Police on Tuesday (9/5/23) at approximately 8:10 p.m. Kahalewai was processed on a new escape charge and returned to HCCC Tuesday evening. On Friday, September 1, Kahalewai failed to return from a furlough pass to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center.
Kahalewai is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaʻewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawai‘i.
# # #
Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety &
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD