PSD NEWS RELEASE – Missing Hale Nani Furlough Inmate Mark Kahalewai Arrested and Returned to HCCC.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOPALEKANA LEHULEHU

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 6, 2023

 

MISSING HALE NANI FURLOUGH INMATE TURNS HIMSELF IN TO HAWAI‘I POLICE

 

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) received confirmation that missing Hale Nani work furlough inmate Mark Kahalewai turned himself in to Hawaii County Police on Tuesday (9/5/23) at approximately 8:10 p.m. Kahalewai was processed on a new escape charge and returned to HCCC Tuesday evening. On Friday, September 1, Kahalewai failed to return from a furlough pass to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center.


Kahalewai is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaʻewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawai‘i. 

 

# # #

 

