Province Recognizes World Suicide Prevention Day

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing September 10, 2023, as World Suicide Prevention Day. This day is an opportunity to promote understanding about suicide, remove the stigma often connected to mental illness and distress, encourage people to reach out for help, and provide support for those affected by a suicide attempt or loss.

"Losing a family member, friend or colleague to suicide is a tragedy that deeply affects the entire community," Mental Health and Addictions Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "Mental health and suicide prevention continue to be high priorities for our government."

Released in 2020, Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan serves as a guide for government and partners to improve and expand suicide prevention efforts in the province. Some key provincial suicide prevention initiatives include:

Roots of Hope community-led project that aims to reduce the impacts of suicide in the northern communities of La Ronge, Meadow Lake, and Buffalo Narrows;

ongoing support for a suicide prevention public awareness campaign;

launch of a provincial safe medication disposal program, to reduce the risk of intentional overdose;

media training on the challenges of reporting on mental health and suicide, sponsored by the Mental Health Commission of Canada; and

free virtual suicide prevention training for non-clinicians, created by Living Works and offered through Canadian Mental Health Association-Saskatchewan.

In collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health, work is underway to implement "988", a national suicide crisis number being launched later this year.

Work is also underway on a postvention program, an initiative that offers timely support services to individuals and families experiencing a suicide loss. The Ministry of Health has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find an organization to develop and operate a provincial suicide postvention program. It is anticipated that the successful proponent will be announced this fall.

In addition, plans are underway to collaborate with the Ministry of Government Relations and the Embracing Life initiative, partnering across multiple jurisdictions to support the development of community-based suicide prevention solutions and strategies.

This year Saskatchewan is investing a record $518 million in mental health and addictions services including $2.25 million specifically for suicide prevention initiatives.

For information about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health, visit saskatchewan.ca/u-good.

