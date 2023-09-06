Submit Release
Secretary Biser Begins Tenure as ECOS President

During the fall meeting of the Environmental Council of the States (ECOS) this week, members elected Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality to serve as president. 

In addition to Secretary Biser, the ECOS Officers for the 2023-2024 term are:

  • Vice President, Jon Niermann, Chairman, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Secretary-Treasurer, James Kenney, Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico Environment Dept.
  • Past President, Myra Reece, Director of Environmental Affairs, South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control

ECOS is the national nonprofit, nonpartisan association of state and territorial environmental agency leaders working to improve the capability of state environmental agencies to protect human health and the environment. 

"I'm honored to continue working with my state and federal colleagues in this capacity," said Secretary Biser. "So many of the environmental issues we face today are bigger than one state, territory or region, and the partnerships fostered through ECOS are key to addressing these challenges to protect communities across the country."

Secretary Biser has been serving as the ECOS Vice President since April of 2023 and previously served as the Secretary-Treasurer. Her other leadership roles at ECOS include Vice Chair of the Land & Materials Committee and State Co-Chair of the E-Enterprise Leadership Council.

