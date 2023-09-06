Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,058 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release-Request For Interest In Managing Parking Lot Operations At Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, Sept. 6, 2023

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 6, 2023

REQUEST FOR INTEREST IN MANAGING PARKING LOT OPERATIONS AT ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is requesting interest in managing the parking lot operations at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. To be considered, interested parties must submit a qualifications questionnaire to DOBOR by September 15, 2023.

DOBOR will then select a qualified company or companies with which to directly negotiate a parking management contract.

Details, including the qualification questionnaire can be found on DOBOR’s web site:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/requests-for-interest/

For more information on the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/oahu-island-facilities/ala-wai-harbor

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images courtesy: DLNR)

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/y8je6lkb8d0nkmm/AAAiKcPRPpOFf4UY5yXjvMe3a?dl=0

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]

You just read:

DLNR News Release-Request For Interest In Managing Parking Lot Operations At Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, Sept. 6, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more