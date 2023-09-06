DLNR News Release-Request For Interest In Managing Parking Lot Operations At Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, Sept. 6, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

September 6, 2023

REQUEST FOR INTEREST IN MANAGING PARKING LOT OPERATIONS AT ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is requesting interest in managing the parking lot operations at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. To be considered, interested parties must submit a qualifications questionnaire to DOBOR by September 15, 2023.

DOBOR will then select a qualified company or companies with which to directly negotiate a parking management contract.

Details, including the qualification questionnaire can be found on DOBOR’s web site:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/requests-for-interest/

For more information on the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/oahu-island-facilities/ala-wai-harbor

