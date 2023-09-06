TCEQ approves fines totaling $2,293,116

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $2,208,152 against 20 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, three municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, and four public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, two petroleum tanks, and six public water utilities.

In addition, on Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5, the executive director approved penalties totaling $84,964 against 47 entities.

In addition, on Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5, the executive director approved penalties totaling $84,964 against 47 entities.

TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27, 2023.