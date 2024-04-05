KBC Tools & Machinery Named as Supplier of the Year by A V Gauge & Fixture Inc.
The award recognizes KBC as consistently demonstrating exemplary contract performance, innovation, collaboration and helping reduce costs/achieve objectives.OLDCASTLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools & Machinery is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of the A V Gauge & Fixture Inc. Supplier of the Year Award for 2022.
This award recognizes a strategic supplier that has consistently demonstrated exemplary contract performance, innovation, collaboration and played a significant role in helping A V Gauge & Fixture Inc. reduce costs or achieve other strategic objectives.
Gerry Edmondson, Purchasing Supervisor of A V Gauge & Fixture Inc., writes, “Overall, A V Gauge & Fixture Inc.’s mandate is to supply the industry’s best quality solutions for the automotive sector. Achieving this mandate depends largely on the quality of the solutions you supply. We know that maintaining a focus on the details to achieve perfection each day is not an easy task, so much so that only a fraction of our suppliers have earned this special recognition. You are a critical part of the team who helps ensure the customer is satisfied and we want to recognize and thank you for that.”
Ted Harris, recently retired Branch Manager, and Sheldon Gooding, Branch Manager, of KBC Tools & Machinery’s Oldcastle, Ontario branch location were in attendance at the August 31st, 2023 presentation of the award for A V Gauge & Fixture Inc.’s Supplier of the Year Award for 2022. The KBC Tools & Machinery’s Oldcastle, Ontario branch location is a full stocking location of tooling, accessories, and machinery for metalworking, and in addition it receives daily stock transfers from KBC’s Mississauga, Ontario and Sterling Heights, Michigan locations for quick stock delivery to clients. KBC Tools & Machinery’s Oldcastle location is conveniently located at 5080 O’Neil in the heart of the Windsor Essex manufacturing hub.
KBC Tools & Machinery would like to acknowledge Ted Harris, James, Quenneville, Jacqui Rene, and Sheldon Gooding from the Oldcastle, Ontario branch as well as the whole KBC Team of seasoned and caring professionals who ensure that KBC chooses the best manufacturers worldwide, negotiates each order for the best pricing, and ensures client satisfaction through customer service excellence, accurate and timely shipments, and a determination to keep North America working one tool at a time. KBC Tools & Machinery thanks all of its suppliers for their continued technical support and top quality industrial metalworking products. In addition, KBC Tools & Machinery would like to take this opportunity to thank A V Gauge & Fixture Inc. for the opportunity and honor to supply them on a daily basis with tools and equipment to help them sustain their goal of supplying the industry’s best quality solutions for the automotive sector.
A V Gauge Fixture Inc. has been innovating and creating leading edge solutions for conformance, validation, and quality control verification since 1985. With over 300 employees and facilities in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico A V Gauge Fixture Inc. leads the way in designing, constructing, and certification of check fixtures, gauges, and automation systems for Tier I, Tier II, and OEMs. A V Gauge Fixture Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 certified and an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited inspection facility ensuring worldclass quality. A V Gauge Fixture Inc. can start with the problem, create the solution, engineer, fabricate, and machine into reality a resolution to its clients challenges with its in house 3D parametric solid modeling/surfacing, welding, painting, vibratory stress relief, 3 & 5 & multi access CNC machines and capabilities.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom and stocking warehouses in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
