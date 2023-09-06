RUSSIA, September 6 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev via videoconference.
Denis Manturov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev via videoconference
The deputy prime
ministers discussed the interim results of bilateral trade and economic
cooperation this year, as well as the most pressing issues on the eve of the
meeting of the Joint Commission at the heads of government level.
The officials
focused on several priority areas including trade and economic cooperation,
industrial cooperation, and interaction in agriculture, transport, finance,
labour and employment.
You just read:
Denis Manturov and Jamshid Khodjaev discuss Russian-Uzbek cooperation and partnership
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.