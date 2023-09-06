Submit Release
Denis Manturov and Jamshid Khodjaev discuss Russian-Uzbek cooperation and partnership

RUSSIA, September 6 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev via videoconference.

The deputy prime ministers discussed the interim results of bilateral trade and economic cooperation this year, as well as the most pressing issues on the eve of the meeting of the Joint Commission at the heads of government level.

The officials focused on several priority areas including trade and economic cooperation, industrial cooperation, and interaction in agriculture, transport, finance, labour and employment.

