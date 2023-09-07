More Than Rehab Becomes an In-Network TriWest Provider
More Than Rehab now in-network with TriWest: Expanding drug treatment options for military & families in Central Texas.BRYAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Military members & their families now have additional resources for drug treatment in Central Texas. More Than Rehab, a Texas-based drug rehabilitation center, has recognized how COVID-19 is shaping the future of how the service gets treatment. Being in-network provides some pretty clear benefits, such as price protection. Out-of-network providers can charge up to 15% more. In some cases, TriWest clients then must cover the full cost of out-of-network services and then seek reimbursement from the insurance company after treatment has been completed. “We knew we could do better for our military service members, and their families seeking drug abuse treatment”, says CEO Drew Stevens. “We have taken all the precautions set out by the CDC to keep people safe, and with our stellar rehab programs, we should be there for as many of America’s defenders as possible.”
TriWest coverage for both Inpatient & Outpatient treatment is widely recognized as the premiere insurance for former military members. And now, More Than Rehab is proud to announce that we will be offering both TriWest and TRICARE coverage. TRICARE is for current military personnel, as well as their families. TriWest covers former military (veterans/any non-Tricare former military) but does not cover family members. TriWest applies to qualified veterans and goes through the VA choice program. All former veterans should contact us to see if they qualify. We are happy to help because many people may be qualified without realizing they are covered for treatment.
More Than Rehab’s programs are a perfect fit for rehabilitation. TriWest covers detoxification and stabilization, and residential services (inpatient treatment). It also includes outpatient treatment, including services for co-occurring mental health conditions. PTSD is a very common reason military members turn to addiction, MTR has been helping people for years with dual diagnosis & co-occurring disorders. While that may cover violent or intense deployments, what about their families? The families of military members are often underserved in Texas. As an in network provider with both TriWest and TRICARE, MTR is able to offer inpatient and outpatient treatment for active military, veterans, and their loved ones. TriWest and TRICARE will cover the costs of detoxification, stabilization, inpatient, and outpatient treatment.
For Outpatient Treatment, a person must be active in addiction but not in need of hospitalization or around-the-clock care. There are several types of outpatient treatment covered by TriWest, including: standard outpatient programs, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and partial hospitalization programs (PHP). These programs offer the same therapy resources as residential treatment, such as group therapy and individualized counseling, but are administered through multiple weekly treatment sessions to help patients maintain their careers and families during the treatment process.
More Than Rehab is located in Bryan, TX near College Station. Visit them at Morethanrehab.com.
Taylor Johnson
More than Rehab
+1 888-249-2191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube