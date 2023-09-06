EMU Health Sciences Faculty’s Dynamic Balance Scale Platform Gets Patent

The Dynamic Balance Scale Platform developed by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department at low cost with the intention of contributing to many different areas got patent by the Republic of Turkey, Turkish Patent and Trademark Office following its application (ref. no. 2019/16422) to be patented. The patent application of the project was financed by EMU. The platform developed within the guidance of the patent applicant who is EMU Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zehra Güçhan Topcu was carried out within the framework of a course taught at the department.

Especially to be handy in use with children, the platform can be used in various areas including health, sports, education and with different age groups. The platform, which has the ability to form into different shapes with its different floors, will also be beneficial in field studies. Apart from Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zehra Güçhan Topcu, EMU Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Undergraduate and Postgraduate Program graduates and Specialist Physiotherapists Erdoğan Çetintaş, Hatice Hacıküçük, Hayriye Tomaç and Tuğba Obuz as well as Undergraduate Program graduate Physiotherapist Nazan Şeker participated in the project.