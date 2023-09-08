Ziperase Data Erasure Teams Up with RazorERP

Ziperase Certified Data Erasure integrates into RazorERP's comprehensive system.

The combination of RazorERP and Ziperase offers ITAD customers enhanced efficiency and accurate reporting, all within one user-friendly interface.” — Ziperase President, Khalid Elibiary

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase Certified Data Erasure has unveiled its strategic partnership with RazorERP, integrating the Ziperase data erasure service into RazorERP's comprehensive system.

This collaboration allows IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) firms to seamlessly manage their data security needs through an all-encompassing ERP solution, crafted specifically for the electronics recycling, IT Asset Remarketing sectors, and broker & IT resellers.

Robert Tokarchyk, RazorERP's CEO, said, "Integrating Ziperase's service into our ERP platform helps us reach our goal of reducing the manual work needed for auditing and processing hard drives in line with client needs." He added, "This integration not only streamlines operations at the tech bench but also boosts efficiency in customer service and the finance department."

Ziperase's President, Khalid Elibiary, voiced his excitement about the partnership, saying, "The combination of RazorERP and Ziperase offers ITAD customers enhanced efficiency and accurate reporting, all within one user-friendly interface. The collaboration between the two solutions creates a powerful and comprehensive tool."

About RazorERP

RazorERP, a cloud-based ERP system, provides superior inventory management and multi-channel synchronization services tailored for eWaste, ITAD, brokers, and IT resellers. It offers a reliable ITAD software application that makes the intricate processes of reverse logistics operations more straightforward, aiding in automation, optimization, and scaling.

Primarily serving small and medium-sized businesses, RazorERP fills the gap often left by larger enterprise software platforms. The software is in a continuous state of development, integrating valuable feedback from customers into every updated version. RazorERP's comprehensive suite of services ensures customers can swiftly implement the software, allowing them to shift their focus from merely running their business to actively growing it.

To learn more about Razor ERP visit https://www.razorerp.com/

About Ziperase

Ziperase is a leading provider of software and hardware solutions for total and secure data sanitization. Serving SMEs and large corporations globally, Ziperase's emphasis on user-friendly operations, exceptional focus on customers, and advanced technical solutions has earned them a trusted reputation within the data erasure industry.

With over 20 years’ experience, Ziperase offers easy-to-install and operate electronic data erasure software solutions and tools for PCs, laptops, servers, individual hard drives, MacBooks, and gaming consoles.

Ziperase is certified to securely erase data by ADISA, an evidence-based certification body and independent forensic laboratory that provides data sanitization product validation services. Partners include OEMs, data centers, public/private sector, healthcare, and IT recycling and asset disposal sectors.

To learn more about Ziperase visit https://ziperase.com