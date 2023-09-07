Encircle and Verisk Announce Integration to Automate Sketch Generation in Xactimate
Import an Encircle Floor Plan 2D floor plan into Xactimate and automatically generate a sketch in an Xactimate (ESX) file to get estimates started Day 1KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Encircle, the leading field documentation platform for restoration and insurance claims professionals, is thrilled to announce its strategic integration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, and its Xactimate solution. This collaboration will empower restoration contractors to simplify and accelerate their sketch workflow by importing Encircle Floor Plans into an existing Xactimate estimate (ESX file) and automatically generate a sketch.
With this integration, restoration professionals combine the speed, ease-of-use, and accuracy of the Encircle Floor Plan tool with Xactimate's estimating capabilities to get a sketch from the field into Xactimate in under 6 hours. Estimators can save valuable time and resources while delivering accurate and timely property loss estimates to insurance carriers, leading to faster approvals and more satisfied customers.
"We are proud to collaborate with Verisk to bring this integration to restoration contractors,” says Paul Donald, CEO of Encircle. “By merging our expertise in field documentation with Verisk’s industry-leading estimating software, contractors will be able to boost productivity and improve their bottom line."
The integration between Encircle and Xactimate ensures that restoration contractors can import their Encircle Floor Plans directly into Xactimate, eliminating the need for manual data entry, drawing, and tracing, and reducing the risk of human error. The Xactimate sketch integration is the first of what will eventually be a suite of automated workflows between Encircle and Verisk to help restoration contractors get from field to estimate, faster.
Aaron Brunko, President of Property Estimating Solutions at Verisk, expressed his enthusiasm: "Encircle's innovative Floor Plan tool is a natural fit for Xactimate, saving contractors hours of work in translating information needed for an estimate. This will further streamline the estimating process and help contractors deliver exceptional results to their clients as well as to their carrier partners.”
A subscription to Encircle and an Xactimate license are required to take advantage of this efficient sketch workflow. Access will begin for Encircle customers starting September 27, 2023. Learn more about Encircle & Verisk here, or join Encircle's virtual launch party on September 26th, 2023.
ABOUT ENCIRCLE
At Encircle, we’re on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, we have empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page.
Natasha Robertson
Encircle
nrobertson@encircleapp.com
