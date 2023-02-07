Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,641 in the last 365 days.

Verisk and Encircle Integrate to Bridge the Information Gap Between Field Service Providers and Claims Professionals

Addition of Encircle Expands Verisk’s Ecosystem of Property Estimating Solutions & Moves High-Quality Data Between Systems to Deliver More Positive Outcomes

Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK)

That not only speeds up the claims process, but it allows homeowners to get back to normal faster.”
— Paul Donald, CEO, Encircle
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new integration between Verisk’s property estimating solutions and Encircle’s mobile app for field documentation enables property restorers to capture critical data on a loss and easily share that information with insurance claims professionals. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global data analytics provider.

As an all-in-one field documentation platform, Encircle makes the collection of critical property loss information easy for field service teams. Restorers using Encircle’s mobile app can capture photos, notes, and measurements on site and create reports that tell the story of the loss in just minutes.

“Encircle delivers trusted data to a process where the details really matter. When everyone has access to the information that they need, and a high degree of confidence in that information, everyone’s job becomes easier,” says Paul Donald, CEO, Encircle. “That not only speeds up the claims process, but it allows homeowners to get back to normal faster.”

The new integration helps bridge the information gap between restorers, independent adjusters, and carriers and increase the speed of full-cycle claims management and property loss estimating. Access to fast and reliable data is critical for claim adjusters and managers to make confident decisions about policy coverage, set appropriate reserve amounts, and get claims closed quickly.

“Repairing a property after a loss can be delayed significantly by time-consuming data entry and inconsistent documentation,” said Aaron Brunko, president of Property Estimating Solutions at Verisk. “Encircle provides an easier way to collect details on losses, enabling greater efficiency for the growing ecosystem available in our property estimating solutions.”

Learn more about the integration between Encircle and Xactimate today and tomorrow at Verisk Elevate 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit VeriskElevate.com.

###

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Encircle

At Encircle, we’re on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, we have empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page.For more information visit getencircle.com.

Sarah Wight
Encircle Inc.
+1 519-572-0398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Verisk and Encircle Announce Integration

You just read:

Verisk and Encircle Integrate to Bridge the Information Gap Between Field Service Providers and Claims Professionals

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.