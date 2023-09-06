Onyx Supports Multiple Advances in FHIR Implementation Guides at HL7 Connectathon in Phoenix, AZ
Onyx developers are attending HL7 FHIR Connectathon 34 and Work Group Meeting in Phoenix, to support the advancement of numerous HL7 FHIR Implementation Guides
FHIR is being adopted across all areas of health care. Onyx is committed to supporting the development of FHIR and enabling organizations to implement FHIR efficiently, at scale”WINDSOR MILL, MARYLAND, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx is sending a team to the HL7® FHIR Connectathon and Work Group Meeting which is being held in Phoenix, AZ from September 9th to 15th. At the weekend Connectathon Onyx is supporting tracks addressing:
— Mark Scrimshire, Chief Interoperability Officer, Onyx
- CARIN Implementation Guide (IG) for Blue Button
- CARIN IG for Digital Insurance Card
- Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange (PDex) and Formulary
- MedMorph – RESP-NET – Health Care Surveys
- PACIO Advance Directive Interoperability
Onyx is committed to supporting the standards advancement process. Connectathon testing, alongside partners from the FHIRBall Alliance, is an essential part of support standards development.
“FHIR is being adopted across all areas of health care. Onyx is committed to supporting the development of FHIR and enabling organizations to implement FHIR efficiently, at scale. We bring our extensive experience in implementing FHIR across commercial, federal and state organizations to the standards-making process.” said Mark Scrimshire, Chief Interoperability Officer, Onyx.
Onyx has worked with the CARIN Alliance to develop the support for the Non-Financial Claims and Encounter profiles needed to support the CMS Proposed Prior Authorization Rule (CMS-0057-P). Onyx has also supported the update of the CARIN IG for Digital Insurance Card and will be demonstrating some experimental Digital Card features as part of the PACIO Advance Directive Interoperability Track.
Onyx’s Chief Interoperability Officer, is authoring the Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange IG and will be leading the PDex and Formulary track. The track will be testing the Member-Match function in Payer-to-Payer data Exchange. Scrimshire will also be attending the Work Group meeting to address the CMS regulatory requirements for the Provider Access API that is a part of the Prior Authorization Proposed Rule.
Onyx’s IT Delivery Director, Ankit Agarwal, will be leading the MedMorph Track that is testing the RESP-NET and Health Care Surveys Content IGs. These IGs have been created by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to support public health data surveillance using FHIR.
About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies Onyx solutions help break data silos across the Healthcare ecosystem.
