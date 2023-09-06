Cabot Disaster Recovery Center to Close September 7

WILLISTON, Vt. — The Cabot Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023. The center is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).

The center is at this location:

Cabot Town Hall

3084 Main St.

Cabot, VT 05647

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday):

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

Wardsboro Town Hall

99 Main St.

Wardsboro, VT 05355

FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners to determine those sites. Once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, FEMA and the state coordinate to determine the closing date.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.govor download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

The deadline to apply for assistance is October 12, 2023.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or Vermont Emergency Management on Twitter at twitter.com/vemvt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.