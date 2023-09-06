MDC will hold Introduction to Duck Hunting class Sept. 19 at Busch Shooting Range

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The sport of duck hunting offers a host of unique and exciting challenges. But getting started can also seem overwhelming for a newcomer to the sport. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has a chance for anyone interested in duck hunting to cut through the mysteries of starting out in the sport.

New duck hunters are invited to a free Introduction to Duck Hunting class Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. Knowledgeable MDC staff will guide newcomers through all the basics of the sport. The class is open to those age nine and up, so young hunters are welcome.

“If you are hunter who’s never hunted waterfowl, you’ll find duck hunting is challenging and rewarding sport. It offers another opportunity to get out in nature and enjoy hunting these remarkable birds as they migrate from Canada down to Mexico,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

This course is designed for both new hunters and those who may have other hunting experience but have never duck hunted before. The class will cover general duck hunting history and the basic duck biology useful for new hunters, including migration patterns and the significance of the North American Flyway, which goes through Missouri.

The program will examine the gear aspects of duck hunting, too. These include specialized cold-weather clothing needs, decoys, duck calls, and blinds. Attendees will also learn more about shotguns, including the best chokes and ammunition to use.

Finally, participants will put it all together by diving into the techniques of the sport, such as where to hunt, how to place decoys, shooting techniques, and assessing the best weather conditions. The class will also focus on the important aspects of duck species identification and hunting regulations.

Introduction to Duck Hunting is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4e5.

