Author's Debut Self-Help Book Receives a Warm Literary Welcome

Reviewed By Miche Arendse for Readers' Favorite Finding Your EDGE : How to Unlock Your Talent & Purpose by Jeremy Haselwood seeks to educate, empower and embolden every person and enable them to reach their full potential. In eight easy-to-follow chapters, you will learn how to self-motivate, get rid of distractions, and realize your dreams.Reading Finding Your EDGE by Jeremy Haselwood was just what I needed and let me tell you why. As someone who suffers from the dreaded disease that is procrastination, I often feel that I don't live up to my full potential and easily become frustrated with myself. Having read Finding Your EDGE, I found a lot of the tips and advice refreshing. Haselwood doesn't mince words and straightforwardly tells us what we need to do and how, no ''if'', ''and'' or ''buts.'' Chapter three in particular calls for the reader to eliminate all distractions or set very strong boundaries on any distractions. The firm tone with which this chapter is read really sets it apart from the rest of the book.Not only is this book enjoyable and easy to read but it also enables the reader to connect with the contents through the author's personal stories woven throughout. Being able to relate to someone, especially in times of hardship, gives a sense of kinship and makes it easier not only to take the advice given but motivates you to follow the advice. Haselwood really did a wonderful job with this book and I think it will go far in terms of helping people achieve their dreams.

