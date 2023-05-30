What Applying to 582 Jobs Taught One Former Job Seeker
Five tips to help get you through a layoff
I applied to 582 jobs and got 134 rejections, which means 448 companies never even responded to my application. It’s like I didn’t exist to them.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s headlines are filled with companies announcing layoffs. Thousands of people are packing up their desks and being escorted out of their jobs with a cardboard box of their belongings and not much else. The trauma and pressure of unemployment and uncertainty can be debilitating.
— Jeremy Haselwood
To author, Jeremy Haselwood, the emotion of these announcements hits home. Several years ago, when he unexpectedly lost his corporate job, he was left picking up the pieces and starting all over as well. Haselwood describes his layoff at a marketing agency, “My day started like any other normal day, but by 10:30 am I was told I have 30 minutes to pack up my desk and leave. That was it. It was over.”
This unexpected job loss led Haselwood into several months of unemployment and uncertainty. During this time, he experienced the challenge and rejection of trying to find employment and stability for his family. “I applied to 582 jobs and got 134 rejections, which means 448 companies never even responded to my application. It’s like I didn’t exist to them,” Haselwood said of this difficult time. His morning routine consisted of eating breakfast, watching an episode of The Office, then searching for jobs online for several hours.
Haselwood would go on to secure a job in marketing, eventually starting his own successful marketing consultancy in Atlanta. Based on his journey, he is still empathetic to others experiencing the same job loss today. Through those hundreds of job rejections, he shares the following 5 tips:
1. Structure Your Day – Approach a job search like it is a job in itself. Block out times of day to do job-search activities, breaks, and lunch.
2. Create Time for Yourself – Unemployment is one of the most stressful things one can experience. Create time for your mental health and well-being by doing something you enjoy.
3. Use More Than One Approach – Online job boards are only one source of employment opportunities. One should also reach out to companies directly, attend networking events, and ask for introductions from mutual colleagues.
4. Start Your Own Business – It’s never been easier to start a business and generate income. While you have time between jobs, take inventory of personal talents and interests, then research ways to monetize those.
5. Remind Yourself Who You Are – The mental games are tough during unemployment, especially as it pertains to rejection and anxiety. Those rejections are not personal or a reflection of your worth. Remind yourself that this is just a phase, and you are still a talented person that brings value to the table.
Haselwood details his unemployment struggle but also offers hope in his book, Finding Your EDGE: How to Unlock Your Talent & Purpose. “I wrote this book for people like me that needed to start over or re-discover themselves. Sometimes you just need some hope and a guide to get you there.”
About the Author:
Jeremy Haselwood is a 2X best-selling author, trainer, and speaker. His life has been an interesting mix of pursuing a dream in the music business to working in the corporate world, then experiencing unemployment, before launching a successful marketing consultancy in Atlanta, Georgia. His varied experiences in life have led him to his purpose of helping others experience life transformation. When he’s not working, he’s growing his vinyl record collection and spending time with his family.
About the Book:
Finding Your EDGE: How to Unlock Your Talent & Purpose is available now on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats. To learn more about the book and its author, visit http://www.jeremyhaselwood.com.
Finding Your EDGE: How to Unlock Your Talent & Purpose is a Self-Help book that peaked at #2 on Amazon’s New Release Best-Seller charts on March 21, 2023. It is available in hardcover ($26.99 -, ISBN: 979-8376677285), paperback ($19.99, ISBN: 979-8375089379) or e-book. This self-published release is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
