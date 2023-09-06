Theatre for Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness

Residents of Bauleni Compound in Lusaka have thanked the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) for educating and sensitising them on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). CIDRZ in collaboration with Amsterdam University with funding from the Wellcome Trust, worked with Grade 10 pupils at Bauleni Special Needs School in Lusaka to develop a fun and exciting theatre performance titled “Germ World” to educate mothers with children under five years on AMR.

Speaking during the theatre performance at the School, Hellen Namusamba, 27-year-old mother of two, said she has been self-prescribing medicine to her children, stating that the drama performance on AMR is an awakening call to adopt better health seeking behaviours. Another parent, Monica Banda, aged 36, appreciated the drama performance, saying that it has helped her understand the dangers of self-prescribing drugs.

Ruth Nematode, aged 25, said most people in her community lacked knowledge of AMR, contributing to misuse of antimicrobials.

Speaking during the same event, Ministry of Education Focal Point School Health and Nutrition, Kennedy Siputuma, thanked all parties involved in raising awareness on AMR, as it is helping to change public behaviours and tackle antimicrobial resistance. He said raising awareness of AMR using drama within society is essential for effective antimicrobial stewardship.

The University of Zambia Biomedical Research Ethics Committee, Chairperson, Dr. Sody Munsaka, further iterated how germs have become resistant overtime and harder to treat, hence the need to avoid antibiotic misuse for illness management. He appreciated the theatre performance and said it was engaging, fun and timely and urged the community members to avoid self-medication and instead seek medical advice whenever they are sick.

Meanwhile, CIDRZ’s Senior Technical Advisor Dr. Anjali Sharma, thanked Bauleni Special Needs School and all partners supporting the AMR awareness efforts, stating that this demonstrates their commitment towards a healthy community.

The AMR Rota Play Research Project is being led by the CIDRZ’s Head of Social and Behavioural Research Unit, Jenala Chipungu and Dr. Vanessa Harris from Amsterdam University. This work is part of a study that will be evaluating the effects of theatre performance on knowledge and awareness levels of AMR among mothers of children under five years attending the performance.