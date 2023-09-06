Media Accreditation for the 21st International Conference of Labour Statisticians

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) will hold the 21st International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS) at its headquarters in Geneva from 11-20 October 2023. This edition will celebrate the centenary of the Conference, that was first held in October 1923.

Worker, employer and government delegates from the ILO’s Member States will tackle a wide range of issues that have a long-term impact on the world of work, including:



Past and planned statistical activities of the ILO since the last ICLS in October 2018.

A revision of the standards for statistics on informality.

Examination of concepts, statistical definitions and measurement methods of issues relevant for decent work, including indicators relating to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; violence and harassment at work; International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO-08); international labour migration; child labour; forced labour; and cooperatives.

Alongside the plenary discussions held during the entire duration of the Conference, a committee will be working on revising the statistical standards on informality. While the plenary and side and special events are open to the public, the work of the committee is closed to the public and the media.

Side events will be held every day at 13:00, exploring diverse issues such as south-south and triangular co-operation in Lusophone countries, and gender in informality statistics.

On the afternoon of Thursday 19 October, a special event on digital platform employment will be held, followed by a panel on Measuring Social Justice, which will be attended by many preeminent figures in the world of official statistics.

Details of the ICLS agenda, reports, room documents and other information are available on the ICLS website.

For any inquiries regarding the ICLS, please contact: icls@ilo.org.



For Geneva-based journalists accredited to the UN

Geneva-based journalists already accredited to the UN will be able to access the plenary gallery and the side events. Those with photo or video equipment should inform the ILO News Unit in advance: ( newsroom@ilo.org or +4122/799-7912), specifying the time and date they wish to enter. Please note that for security reasons, filming on the plenary floor is limited and requires a staff member from the Department of Communication (DCOMM) to be present.

To access the ILO building UNOG-accredited journalists should inform the ILO News Unit in DCOMM ahead of their visit: (newsroom@ilo.org or +4122/799-7912).



For journalists not accredited to the UN

To obtain accreditation for the conference, journalists should complete the accreditation form and send it, with all the information and documents requested, to communication@ilo.org , using the subject line ‘ICLS press accreditation’.

Journalists who may require assistance from the ILO to facilitate entry visas for Switzerland should send a request by e-mail to communication@ilo.org, using the subject line ‘VISA & ICLS’, along with the exact dates of the intended visit, a copy of a valid passport, a copy of a valid professional press card and a letter of assignment from the Editor-in-Chief of the media outlet concerned.

Press badges will be available for collection from the ILO accreditation desk at ILO HQ, on presentation of a valid passport, a valid professional press card and a letter of assignment from the Editor-in-Chief of the media concerned. For security reasons, badges should be worn visibly at all times while in the ILO building.

The accreditation desk will distribute badges to access the ILO building on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 October from 9:00 to 17:00 at the accreditation office in the Parking P1, R2 North and from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday 11 of October.

At the end of the meeting, badges must be returned in the boxes at the security gates.

Journalists wishing to bring in photo or video equipment into the ILO should inform the ILO News Unit in DCOMM in advance (newsroom@ilo.org or +4122/799-7912).

More information for journalists will be published ahead of the opening of the Conference.

For more information, please contact newsroom@ilo.org.

