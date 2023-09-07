9th Annual Sound of Medicine Concert demonstrates RAPHA Clinic Cares for the Mind, Body and Spirit
Faith-based medical and dental clinic event organizers announce performers and substantial sponsor support from the community for Sept.7 event
Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors and with the new venue.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce their full list of sponsors for their 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser. The family-friendly event will return on Sept. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST at the University of West Georgia at the Campus Center Ballroom in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features hors d'oeuvres, beverages, a silent auction and physicians (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours. People can stream the concert virtually on the Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Facebook account.
Featured performances by healthcare providers demonstrate Rapha Clinic focuses on the Mind, Body and the Spirit-Dakota Dodge (Dr. Howard Seeman), Carrollton Wind Ensemble (Dr. Jonathan Goodin), McPherson Street (Dr. Amy Eubanks), Bishop Samual Sauls, independent musician solos, and our new addition Certified Music Practitioner, Music for Healing, Johnnie Proby. Special guests include doctors' kids Emily Eubanks, Sophia Larson and other members of the Bremen High School Band.
Sponsors for the event include:
- 3:16 Healthcare
- Antioch Baptist Church
- Aubrey Silvey
- Beth Brown
- BJ Brock
- Bremen Board of Education
- Caliber 1 Construction
- CareTrack
- Carroll County Nephrology
- Carrollton Lions Club
- Carrollton Orthopaedic
- City of Bremen
- David Waldburg
- Dr. Amy Eubanks
- Dr. Angela Pham
- Dr. Austin Lewis
- Dr. Barry Harris
- Dr. Bill Calhoun DDS
- Dr. Chris Arant
- Dr. Dhople
- Dr. Grilliot
- Dr. Jhangee
- Dr. John Arledge
- Dr. Laura Larson and Dr. Brad Larson
- Dr. Mary Feldman
- Dr. Nadia Sanford
- Dr. Simone Berard
- Gelon and Alice Jane Wasdin
- Government Tax Services
- Kim New
- First Baptist Church of Bremen
- First Baptist Church of Carrollton, Nursing Guild Ministry
- Frederick and Lillian O’Neal
- Matthew Englebert
- Mary Feldman
- Nalini Narayan
- Natalie Nix Andrews
- Pat Thrower
- Pediatrix
- Primary Care of Bremen
- Rhythm Communications
- R.K. Redding Construction
- Scale-It - Bobby Mehan
- Scott & Ruth Griffin
- Seth Rolfe
- Sewell Family Medicine
- SMI
- Southeastern Hose
- Southern Dental
- SouthState Bank
- Southwire
- Sync Global
- Tanner Health System
- Tisinger Vance P.C.
- Trulieve
- West Georgia Cardiology
- West Georgia Gastroenterology
- West Georgia Lung & Sleep
“We continue to be blessed by the support of our yearly sponsors who contribute to our mission of providing medical and dental services to the underserved community,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks. “Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors and with the new venue.”
Sponsorship opportunities remain, as well as the ability to buy tables or tickets for attendance. To register for tickets visit https://secure.givelively.org/event/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/9th-annual-sound-of-medicine/9th-annual-sound-of-medicine/. To sponsor visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/9th-annual-sound-of-medicine. Event sponsorships are also available ranging for the event from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
