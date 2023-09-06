e-Zest Launches KAPS: a Generative AI Framework for Enterprises

e-Zest Launches KAPS: a Generative AI Framework Accion Labs e-Zest's Generative AI

KAPS: Knowledge, Analytics, Process, and Systems

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- e-Zest Solutions (an Accion Labs company), a Digital Innovation partner for enterprises, unveiled KAPS- a Generative AI framework, designed to facilitate the structured adoption of Generative AI technology for enterprises. KAPS provides a suite of applications that seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing IT systems, ensuring optimum security of enterprise knowledge and data.

KAPS is meticulously crafted with a focus on four critical business dimensions: Knowledge, Analytics, Process, and Systems. These dimensions serve as a guiding framework for enterprises, enabling a structured approach to evaluating how Generative AI can be tailored to their specific context, ensuring relevance and suitability.

Jaywant Deshpande, COO, e-Zest (an Accion Labs Company), commented: “Generative AI is poised as the game-changer, transforming how organizations view the potential of IT. It not only facilitates the harnessing of data but also enables agile responses to market shifts while consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences, thus underpinning sustainable growth. Our KAPS framework is at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering multiple use cases like simplified data exploration, enhanced process automation and so on.”

KAPS stands out in delivering an exceptional Value to Effort ratio. Through KAPS, enterprises can optimize resource utilization, achieving remarkable results swiftly and maximizing ROI on their Generative AI investments. Following are some of the benefits availed by our customers:

• Revenue generation by creating unique value propositions

• Enhanced cost-efficiency through intelligent process automation

• Elevated decision-making with expanded data exploration abilities

• Enhanced knowledge utilization, standardization, and summarization for sharper insights

• Efficient resource utilization for enhanced productivity

• Accelerated IT initiatives for swift progress

• Enhanced user experience

Kinesh Doshi, CEO, Accion Labs, said: “At Accion Labs, our purpose is to impact lives by transforming businesses through innovation. The conceptualization of KAPS as the foundational framework is strengthening this purpose by effortlessly catalyzing Generative AI adoption and enabling us to push the boundaries of technology and creativity.”

With the introduction of the KAPS Framework, e-Zest continues to be a trailblazer in the digital era, providing enterprises with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. This innovation reaffirms e-Zest's position as a trusted partner in shaping the future of business.

_______________________________________________________________

For more information or queries, contact:

Janki Sampat, Head of Marketing & Industry Relations, Accion Labs and e-Zest

email: janki.sampat@accionlabs.com

About Accion Labs

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA, in 2011, Accion Labs is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. The company's expertise ranges from advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality and IoT. Accion Labs' clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-businesses, and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology and fintech.

About e-Zest (an Accion Labs Company)

e-Zest is a leading Digital Innovation partner for enterprises and technology companies that utilize emerging technologies & design for creating engaging customer experiences. Being a customer-focused and technology-driven company, it helps customers in crafting business value from their digital transformation efforts. e-Zest is focused on delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions to its customers ranging from technology, healthcare, travel, engineering, and international organizations, since its inception in 2000.