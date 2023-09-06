Cityfi Launches Global Expansion to Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today strategic advisory firm Cityfi, renowned in the United States as a leader in civic innovation, announced its global expansion to Europe.
Based in Utrecht, Netherlands - an emerging hub for innovation in Europe - Senior Principal and mobility thought leader Evan Costagliola will anchor Cityfi Europe. The new office will enable European companies, coalitions, and public leaders to better leverage Cityfi’s deep bench of government innovators, entrepreneurs, and trusted industry experts to advance business strategy, civic innovation, and creative policy solutions.
The expansion to Europe continues a year of profound growth and transformation by Cityfi across our six core practice areas: Mobility; Public Affairs and Regulatory Design; Resilience and Adaptation; CleanTech; Civic Innovation and Change Management; and Digital Transformation and Connectivity.
"Cityfi's entry into Europe signals the continued importance of building policies and strategies that align the interests of public and private sectors. I couldn't be more thrilled to see Cityfi's multidisciplinary strategists and experts in action and partnering with government, start ups, and other organizations seeking to decarbonise Europe and beyond," said Dr. Jennifer Dungs, Global Head of Mobility at EIT InnoEnergy.
Cityfi Europe will continue the firm's commitment to collaboratively shape visionary futures. The firm’s versatile collective challenges norms, envisions possibilities, and drives actionable agendas, with a focus on real-world outcomes that matter. Through strategic partnerships, policy innovation, and hands-on experimentation, Cityfi aims to catalyze change, test new futures, and build a pipeline of innovative policy, product, and investment between America and Europe.
“Expanding our footprint, further activating our global network, and leveraging our expertise at the nexus of government, industry, and innovation will enable our clients to thrive anywhere in the world,” said Cityfi Partner Story Bellows. Cityfi’s senior leaders have extensive experience driving economic innovation globally for public agencies, organizations, and high growth companies, including:
-Story Bellows, Partner - Story has directed multiple international projects at Cityfi, including the Smart Data for Inclusive Cities program with the National Institute for Urban Affairs (India) and the Institute of Development Studies at University of Sussex, and advisory services for the Secretary of Mobility in Bogota, Colombia. As one of the nation’s top civic innovators launching and leading the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics in Philadelphia and as Chief Innovation and Performance Officer at Brooklyn Public Library, Story established forward-thinking models and new collaborations with global cities and institutions.
-Karina Ricks, Partner - Karina is a global leader on the future of mobility with experience at the international, federal, and city levels. Over her career she has worked on women’s economic development initiatives in the South Pacific, democratic empowerment in the former Soviet republics, and organizational restructuring in Latin America for organizations such as the World Bank, UNEP, Peace Corps, and OSCE.
-Andrew Wishnia, Partner - As Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy at USDOT, Andrew was an architect of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and played a pivotal role in crafting provisions and then deploying the transformative investments of both the BIL and Inflation Reduction Act. Andrew will bring insights to governments on adopting forward-thinking models to tackle climate and mobility through public policy.
-Alex Kapur, Partner - Alex is a technology leader developing data-centric solutions for the public and private sectors. A serial entrepreneur, Alex has scaled multiple growth companies, including Y Combinator-backed Tolemi. He previously led data-centric initiatives at the State Department.
-Brandon Pollak, Senior Principal for Growth & Public Affairs - Brandon has served as a trusted advisor, partner, and thought leader for dozens of global governments on the innovation economy. Brandon successfully co-founded and grew Washington, D.C.-based 1776 into a leading global incubator and launchpad for startups scaling in highly regulated sectors, while building a vast international stakeholder ecosystem of policymakers, investors, C-suite executives, and industry influencers. As a startup executive, Brandon led global civic engagement and strategy at e-scooter startup Bird, and served as Head of U.S. Federal and EMEA Public Affairs at REEF.
-Evan Costagliola, Senior Principal - Evan has advised countless public agencies and private companies across five continents on innovative mobility policy and pilot design, public realm strategy, public-private partnerships, and go-to-market strategy. Evan previously led Nelson\Nygaard’s Emerging Mobility practice, served as the Global Director of Transportation Partnerships at Lime and built one of North America’s first new mobility programs at the Seattle Department of Transportation, where he led several groundbreaking initiatives in shared mobility, EV charging, and human-centered technology.
Cityfi is well regarded for developing pilot frameworks that prioritize meaningful outcomes, building cohorts of cities and companies to test big ideas, and then telling a compelling story that can lead to lasting policy change. Ideas are not enough; and so Cityfi supports its clients as they test, deliver, and scale big ideas–from zero-emission zones and mobility data to digital literacy and ethical AI.
"Cityfi has been a stalwart advisor and door opener for LACI. From pilot frameworks to zero emissions delivery strategy, Cityfi has been a go-to strategist. We are thrilled to learn about Cityfi's expansion and, through them, hope to forge new relationships with Europe's cleantech ecosystem," said Michelle Kinman, Senior VP of Market Transformation at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.
About Cityfi
Cityfi is a global strategic advisory firm led by a unique team of government innovators, entrepreneurs, designers, political advisors, and trusted industry experts who have transformed public agencies and scaled high growth companies. Cityfi engages in high-level and tactical strategy, working with bold visionary leaders and organizations to to develop actionable roadmaps that drive positive change - quickly. Learn more at https://www.cityfi.co/.
