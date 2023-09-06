Connect To Conservation At A National Hunting And Fishing Day Celebration Event

Social Circle, Ga.

National Hunting and Fishing Day, the fourth Saturday of every September, is a day meant to recognize generations of hunters and anglers that have given their time and money to help make wildlife conservation programs a success.

You are invited to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day (Sat. Sept. 23) at any of the FREE scheduled events taking place across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“National Hunting and Fishing Day events will offer a variety of events that are a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities,” said Ted Will, WRD Director. “These events are family-oriented and fun and remind us of what great outdoor natural resources we have right here in Georgia.”

What is National Hunting and Fishing Day? The U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon established this day in 1972 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.

Activities available at National Hunting and Fishing Day events include family/kid fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days offering multiple activities like archery, fishing, shooting and more. Events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all offered events, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.