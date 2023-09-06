FAMIS Revolutionizes Equipment Supply in Florida and Bahamas with Exclusive Cefla Partnership

Oscar Hernandez is helping customers understand the intricacies of the Cefla Prima during an open house. He explains how the machine works, its features, and the advantages of using it. He highlights examples of how using the Cefla Prima can save time, r

FAMIS and Cefla North America announced an exclusive partnership, making FAMIS the sole dealer for Cefla products in the South Florida and Bahamas area.

We are proud to partner with Cefla North America in our effort to provide the highest grade of application equipment to our clients in the Florida and Bahamas areas,” — Oscar Hernandez

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FAMIS and Cefla North America are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership, making FAMIS the sole dealer for Cefla products in the South Florida and Bahamas area.

FAMIS has been a leading supplier for customers’ equipment needs for decades. This new partnership with Cefla North America will enable FAMIS to further enhance their current portfolio of products and services to meet the diverse needs of customers. With this exclusive relationship, customers will have access to the latest technologies in the industry, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition and reach their optimum level of productivity and efficiency.

“We are proud to partner with Cefla North America in our effort to provide the highest grade of application equipment to our clients in the Florida and Bahamas areas,” said Oscar Hernandez, Director of Liquid Coatings of FAMIS. “This partnership is a very exciting opportunity in strengthening the products and services our customers expect and deserve.”

About FAMIS

FAMIS, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings and engineered finishing solutions throughout the Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. With over 50 years of experience within the industrial chemicals and finishes trade, FAMIS is driven by an unmatched commitment to service excellence and work with the industry’s most trusted partners. For more information, visit FAMISinc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About CEFLA North America

Cefla North America offers the broadest range of finishing and coatings application equipment on the market today. Forward-thinking customers look to Cefla for solutions to coat virtually any substrate: wood, metal, glass, plastics, and composites. Spray equipment, roll coaters, vacuum coaters and many other automated systems help customers involved in furniture, panel processing, casegoods, flooring and dozens of other industries be more successful.

Cefla Prima in action