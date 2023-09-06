Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Is Awarded NIH Trademark Related Services Contract
As a federal government agency, NIH’s work presents us with some unique and cutting-edge legal issues, exciting professional challenges and impressively important and meaningful work.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a National Institutes of Health (NIH) contract for Trademark Related Services
With the award of this contract, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig will be going into it’s sixth year providing trademark-related services for NIH’s Office of General Counsel (NIH-OGC).
Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Dunlap commented, “DBL is honored and thrilled to work with NIH and its client in Health and Human Services. This is our second award, and this first term will mark our sixth year providing meaningful input to organizations that are vital to the health of the nation.”
NIH-OGC is responsible for providing trademark services to all of the HHS operational divisions. NIH-OGC acts as the clearinghouse for all Health and Human Services (HHS), including the CDC, NIOSH, and all of other branches of HHS, and provides a variety of trademark services, including trademark clearance and counseling; filing and prosecution of trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; international trademark procurement, prosecution, and enforcement; brand management and counseling on brand protection and enforcement strategies; domestic and international trademark licensing; and pre-litigation counseling and dispute resolution. DBL supported the NIH on a previous contract and provided trademark, copyright, and IP-related services required by this office, and included registration and enforcement advisement for N95 masks, and the CDC vaccine cards.
Partner Alex Butterman went on to say, “As a federal government agency, NIH’s work presents us with some unique and cutting-edge legal issues, exciting professional challenges and impressively important and meaningful work. Needless to say, it is incredibly rewarding to be able to support what is effectively our nation’s federal health department, which has to be the federal agency that most significantly impacts the everyday lives of the entire American public."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally.
To learn more about DBL, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
