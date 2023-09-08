Drops Of Life CEO Jake Garry Joins Jerry "J-Man" Joyner on Weed And Whiskey News to Discuss the Endocannabinoid System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed And Whiskey News is excited to announce an insightful and transformative episode featuring Jake Garry, the CEO and Co-Founder of Drops Of Life CBD. Joining veteran broadcaster Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, the duo delve deep into the benefits and science of CBD (Cannabidiol), particularly in treating conditions like epilepsy in young people and offering wellness solutions for seniors.
Drops Of Life CBD has gained significant market traction as a leading provider of premium CBD products designed to enhance wellness and improve quality of life. Under the visionary leadership of Jake Garry, the company has committed to transparently sourcing high-quality ingredients and adopting rigorous quality control measures. With the rise of consumer interest in natural alternatives to conventional medicine, Drops Of Life CBD is leading the way in offering scientifically backed, effective, and safe products.
Demystifying the Endocannabinoid System
One of the most anticipated segments of the episode is a comprehensive discussion on the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the human body. Jake Garry will elucidate how the ECS plays a pivotal role in maintaining homeostasis and is intrinsically involved in regulating mood, appetite, sleep, immune response, and more.
"The endocannabinoid system is still a mystery for many, but its impact on human health is undeniable," says Jake Garry. "CBD engages with this system in a way that can offer significant therapeutic and wellness benefits. This interaction can be particularly beneficial for people dealing with a range of conditions from epilepsy to chronic pain."
A Focus on Youth Epilepsy Treatment
Jake Garry brings not just business acumen to the discussion but also a scientific background and a deep understanding of the medical applications of CBD. Epilepsy impacts over 65 million people worldwide, and the incidence is notably high among younger populations. One segment of the show specifically discusses how CBD can offer relief for children and young adults grappling with this debilitating condition.
"Numerous studies, including research by the FDA, have validated the efficacy of CBD in treating forms of epilepsy resistant to other treatments. It's crucial that we bring this information to the public to provide options for families who are looking for alternatives," explains Garry.
CBD for Seniors’ Wellness
Another highlight of the episode is an in-depth look into how seniors can benefit from CBD for various aspects of wellness, from pain management to improved sleep quality. As the baby boomer population continues to age, natural and non-invasive remedies like CBD are increasingly appealing.
Jerry "J-Man" Joyner adds, "Our audience includes a lot of seniors who are looking to understand how they can maintain a good quality of life as they age. Having Jake on the show to elaborate on the benefits of CBD for this demographic is going to be incredibly valuable."
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a leading media platform that provides up-to-date news, expert analysis, and educated opinions on cannabis and whiskey. Hosted by the charismatic Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, the show has built a loyal following by providing insightful commentary, interviews with industry leaders, and a lively atmosphere that encourages open discussion about topics that matter most to its audience.
About Drops Of Life CBD
Drops Of Life CBD was co-founded by Jake Garry, a business visionary with a background in biology and neuroscience. The company aims to improve lives by offering top-notch CBD products that adhere to the highest quality standards. The product range includes tinctures, edibles, topicals, and pet products, each carefully crafted to meet the unique needs of consumers.
Jake Garry
Public Relations Manager, Drops Of Life CBD
Email: jake@dropsoflifecbd.com
Phone: (806) 445-6990
The episode featuring Jake Garry premiered at 4:20pm on September 1st, 2023 on Weed And Whiskey News. You can stream this episode on ROKU, WeedandWhiskey.tv, YouTube and Spotify. Don't miss this enlightening conversation as it promises to offer critical information for anyone interested in learning more about the health benefits of CBD.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
