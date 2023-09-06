Lever family to be honored by ACLD Foundation at October gala
ACLD provides children and adults with autism, intellectual and other developmental disabilities the opportunities to pursue enviable lives.
Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for the positive impact ACLD has had on my family, particularly for the loving support it has provided my brother Jeffrey.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adults & Children with Learning & Developmental Disabilities (ACLD) Foundation today announced that the Lever Family of New York, New York and Boynton Beach, Florida will be honored with the Leadership Award at the 2023 Enviable Life Ball on October 5 for their service and commitment to the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community.
“For the last 50 years, the Lever Family has tirelessly dedicated their time and resources to ensuring people with developmental disabilities have ongoing access to dignified and quality housing,” Robert, Ciatto, President, ACLD said. “They are truly champions of ACLD’s mission.”
Carol and Harold M. Lever’s son Jeffrey, now 56, was born with IDD and they made it their life's mission to provide him with the best possible care throughout his lifetime.
Jeffrey’s first involvement with ACLD was when he took part in an after-school program one day per week in Westbury. What followed was the family’s increasing involvement in ACLD, which included Harold joining the ACLD Board of Trustees in the early 1980’s.
In the late 1980s, Harold brokered a real estate deal which provided ACLD office space in Westbury and donated his entire commission to the agency.
In the early 1990s, Carol joined the ACLD Board of Trustees and became a founding member of the Planned Giving Society, which allowed a person to support ACLD through a bequest in a will, trust, or other planned giving instrument.
Jeffrey’s brother David grew up witnessing the growth of ACLD and the opportunities it provided to his brother and his peers. In 2020, David was asked to join the ACLD Board of Directors.
“Serving in this capacity honors my family’s legacy of supporting an organization that has allowed my brother and many others to learn, thrive and live a life filled with meaning and dignity,” David said.
The whole Lever family, including David’s wife Lisa and their daughter Allison, hope to inspire others to help carry out ACLD's mission to provide opportunities for children and adults with autism, learning and developmental disabilities to pursue enviable lives, promote their independence and foster supportive relationships within the community.
“Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for the positive impact ACLD has had on my family, particularly for the loving support it has provided my brother Jeffrey,” David said.
ABOUT DAVID LEVER
David is a founding member of Lever & Ecker, PLLC, a boutique personal injury law firm where he exclusively focuses on advocating for the legal rights of accident victims who were seriously injured through no fault of their own.
