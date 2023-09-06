White House Doc Highlights the Dangers from Corruption and Overreach in Health Care
DR. MARK RICHARDS‘ author, "Nobody Wants You Healthy," raised the alarm on the comprises of our economy due to corruption of national health.
When a nation has good mental and physical health, it delivers economically, and its population can protect the well-being of the republic.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DR. MARK RICHARDS‘ former White House physician consultant to both Presidents Obama and Trump and nationally recognized author "Nobody Wants You Healthy," raised the alarm on the comprises of our economy and national defense due to corruption of our national health.
— Mark Richards, MD
Richards' most recent interviews include warnings about the state of the nation. The United States has seen an epidemic of depression, anxiety, infertility, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart dysfunction, which directly decrease population productivity and health, creating an unstable source for national defense.
Dr. Mark Richards stated..."When a nation has good mental and physical health, it delivers economically, and its population can protect the well-being of the republic. Chronic diseases kill far more people than infectious diseases, using 80% of all US healthcare dollars and 96% of all Medicare dollars. The money involved is so enormous that few in authority who could change our path choose to do so."
The continued exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals and dual use of GOF research, followed by the tyrannical enforcement of unscientific mandates, has created distrust in our government and healthcare system that is sadly deserved. The science experts that spoke out globally were censored, or worse, by their governments. “I think what makes my book unique is that I take a hard science look at the causes of chronic diseases from a 40,000-foot view."
Over half of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease. These include diabetes, mood disorders, obesity, dementia, cognitive issues, breast cancer, heart disease, strokes, memory and balance problems, thinning bones, the frailness of aging, and sexual dysfunction. In the past 16 years, men between 15 and 35 have had a 33% drop in their testosterone levels. Men and women have about 40% of the levels they had in 1970.
A simple, generic, long-lasting treatment used since 1940 has been shown to prevent or reverse these diseases by 50% by restoring the testosterone levels destroyed by environmental poisoning. What has stopped the dissemination of the scientific basis of this treatment? Ninety percent of $1.3 trillion in annual global pharmaceutical revenues derive from drugs prescribed to treat but not cure or prevent chronic diseases.
Richards is speaking this fall 2023 to Turning Point USA Ivy League Chapters, colleges, universities, and health forums around the nation about how government overreaches and corruption lead to Nobody Wants You Healthy and therefore shines a spotlight on a breach of our national defense.
